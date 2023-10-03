Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally Day 10

Indian fans had plenty to celebrate at the end of the 10th day (October 3) of the Asian Games 2023, as Indian players walked away with a total of nine medals. Of these nine medals, two were gold, two were silver, and five were bronze.

As has been the case for the last couple of days, Indian track and field athletes were once more the center of attention with their six medals.

The first addition to India's Day 10 medal tally was courtesy of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, who claimed bronze in the men's canoe double 1000m sprint. Indian boxers Preeti and Narender walked away with third-place finishes after their semi-final defeats in their respective events.

Next up, sprinter Vithya Ramraj clinched a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles event. The Indian sprinter also managed to equal PT Usha's national record of 54.42 seconds earlier in the heats of the same event.

Praveen Chitharavel scored 16.68 in the men's triple jump to add another bronze to India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023.

Sprinter Mohammed Afsal raced to second position in the men's 800m finals, with a time of 1:48.43. Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar took silver in the men's decathlon event after a splendid performance.

The stars of Tuesday's show were without a doubt Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary. Annu won gold in the women's javelin throw event, while Parul raced to the top of the podium in the women's 5000m race.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Athletics 2 2 2 Boxing - - 2 Canoe - - 1

India Asian Games 2023 Day 10 Medal Tally: Gold Breakdown

India's first gold on Day 10 of the Asian Games came with Parul Chaudhary. The runner clocked a stunning 15:14.75 to claim the top spot on the podium. On her way to gold, Chaudhary got the better of Japanese Ririka Hironaka and Kazakhstan's Caroline Kipkirui.

India's other gold of the day came when javelin thrower Annu Rani managed a season-best throw of 62.92. Joining her on the podium was Sri Lankan Lekamge Hatarabage with a throw of 61.57 and China's Lyu H with a throw of 61.29.