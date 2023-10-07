Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally Day 14

Saturday, October 7 was India's last day of action at the Asian Games, and it was certainly the perfect way to round off a perfect tournament. Indian athletes claimed 12 medals today at Hangzhou, taking India's overall medal tally to 107.

This marks India's best performance at the Asiad, beating the previous record of 70 medals that came at the 2018 Jakarta Games. India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 includes 28 golds, 38 silvers, and 41 bronze.

Getting the ball rolling today were the archers. Aditi Gopichand and Jyothi Surekha Vennam took bronze and gold respectively in the women's compound individual event. Meanwhile, Praveen Ojas Deotale and Abhishek walked away with gold and silver in the men's event.

The Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams, the men's cricket team, and the badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty all struck gold at the Asian Games.

India's men's and women's chess teams added two silvers to India's medal tally. Wrestler Deepak Punia and the women's hockey team claimed a bronze each.

Day 14 India's Medal Tally at Asian Games 2023: Gold Breakdown

For her gold in the women's compound individual event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam got the better of South Korean opponent So Chaewon with a score of 149. Meanwhile, Praveen Ojas Deotale beat compatriot Abhishek Verma by two points on his way to the top of the podium.

This marks India's best performance in archery at the Asiad, with a total of nine medals. Not only this, but India managed to stake claim to all five golds available in the compound category.

The Indian team won the gold medal in a rain-marred contest against Afghanistan. Opting to bowl first, India picked some early wickets but some resistance by the Afghanistan middle order saw them being placed at 112/5 after 18.2 overs.

However, the heavens opened up and no further play was possible. Since India were the higher-seeded team, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side was awarded the gold medal.

The women's kabaddi team beat Chinese Taipei for their third Asian Games title. After an intense match, the score read 26-25 in favor of the Indian women.

On the other hand, the men's team defeated Iran 33-29 on their way to reclaiming their title after an unexpected loss in 2018. This marked India’s 8th men’s kabaddi gold, cementing their record as the most successful team at the Asia Games.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history today as they stormed to the gold in the men's doubles event. The Indians beat their Korean counterparts 21-18, 21-16 in a match that lasted a little under an hour. This marks India's first-ever badminton gold at the Asiad.