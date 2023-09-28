Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally after Day 5

The fifth day of the Hangzhou Asian Games resulted in the addition of one gold and as many silver and bronze to India’s medal tally. Shooters were once again in the spotlight as the men’s 10m air pistol team consisting of Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, and Shiva Narwal struck gold. The Indians came back from behind to snatch victory from home-favorites China by a single point.

Roshibina Devi, who is only the second-ever Indian player to reach an Asian Games wushu final, lost out to Wu Xiaowei of China to seal a silver medal. Lastly, Anush Agarwalla snagged bronze in the equestrian dressage intermediate freestyle final.

With these three podium finishes, India has amassed a total of 25 medals so far in Hangzhou, six of which are gold. Indian shooters have already outdone their previous best performance of 14 medals (consisting of three golds) that came at Doha 2006. With four golds and silvers each and five bronze medals, and three days of shooting action pending, Indian shooters have certainly made their mark at the 2023 Asiad.

This is what India's medal tally looked like on September 28 at the Asian Games.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Shooting 1 - - Wushu - 1 - Equestrian - - 1

Asian Games 2023: Day 5 India Medal Tally Breakdown

Day 5 saw India’s medal tally get off to a strong start with a gold in the 25m men’s air pistol event. Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, and Shiva Narval had a weak opening in the competition and weren’t even in contention for a bronze medal halfway through the match. However, the Indians clawed their way back into the game, winning 1734 to China’s 1733.

For her silver medal, wushu player Roshibina Devi went down fighting against Wu Xiaowei with a score of 0-2. Vietnamese Nguyen TTT and Iran’s Mansouriyan Semir joined them on the podium as the bronze medallists.

Meanwhile, Anush Agarwalla, who made history as part of the Indian quartet that won gold earlier in the competition, finished behind Mohd Quabil Ambak of Malaysia and Siu Jwy of Hong Kong to earn his third-place finish in equestrian dressage.