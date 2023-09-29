Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally Day 6

Day six of the Asian Games marked India's best single-day medal haul in Hangzhou so far. Indian athletes claimed a staggering 8 medals, consisting of two golds, four silvers, and two bronze.

As expected, the Indian shooters once again stole the spotlight. The trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran added the day's first gold to India's medal tally with their victory in the men's 50m rifle 3 position team event. Tomar followed this up with a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 position individual event.

Meanwhile, shooter Palak stole the top spot of the podium in the women's 10m air pistol individual event. Joining her in second place was Esha Singh. India also finished second in the women's 10m air pistol team event.

The country's fourth silver medal of the day arrived thanks to tennis men's doubles duo Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The women's squash team made up of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Dipika Karthik, and Anahat Singh lost out to Hong Kong in the team semifinals, thus finalizing a bronze. Adding the last piece of metal to India's medal tally for the day was Kiran Baliyan with a bronze in the women's shot put event.

This is what India's medal tally for the day looked like after the 29th of September.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Shooting 2 3 Tennis - 1 - Squash - - 1 Athletics - - 1

Day 6 India Medal Tally Breakdown

For their gold in the men's 50m rifle 3 position team event, Tomar, Kusale, Sheoran managed a score of 1769. They finished ahead of China and South Korea. For his individual silver, Tomar scored 459.7 as opposed to Du Linshu's gold medal winning 460.6.

To clinch gold in the women's 10m air pistol event, Palak shot a 241.1, setting a new Asian Games record. Esha Singh managed a 239.7 for the silver, while Kishmala Talat scored 218.2 for the bronze. The trio of Palak, Singh, and Subbaraju fell short of China for their women's 10m air pistol team silver.

India's first tennis medal of the 2023 Asian Games came after Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan fell short against their Taiwanese opponents in straight sets 4-6, 4-6.

Meanwhile, the women's squash team fought hard against Hong Kong, only to go down fighting 1-2, and register a bronze. For her bronze in the women's shot put, Kiran Baliyan accomplished a throw of 17.36. Chinese athletes Gong Lijiao and Song Jiayuan took first and second places respectively.