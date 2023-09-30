Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally Day 7

The seventh day of action at the Asian Games 2023 saw the addition of two golds two silvers, and a bronze to India's medal tally. After an eventful day six, where India collected a massive eight medals, today was another reason for Indian fans to cheer.

Getting things going was the shooting pair of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju. The Indian's came in second to clich silver medal at the 10m Air pistol mixed team event.

Following up on the silver, the dynamic duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale stormed to the win in the tennis mixed doubles category. After Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan's men's doubles silver yesterday, this is India's second tennis medal, and first tennis gold at the 2023 games.

Up next, the Indian men's squash team consisting of Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, Harinder Sandhu won the country's second gold of the day against Pakistan.

Adding the finishing touches of perfection to the day were Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh as they claimed the silver and bronze in the men's 10,000m event.

This takes India's overall medal tally at the Asian Games 2023 to 38, with 10 golds, and 14 silvers and bronze. Indian shooters lead the tally, with 19 podium finishes.

This is what India's medal tally looked like at the Asian Games on the 30th of September.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Shooting - 1 - Tennis 1 - - Squash 1 - - Athletics - 1 1

Asian Games 20203 Day 7 India Medal Tally Breakdown

For India's first medal of the day, shooters Divya Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh managed a score of 14 points, conceding the gold to China's Zhang B and Jiang R who scored 16.

Eyeing the gold in tennis, the duo of Bopanna and Bhosale came back from a set down against Taiwanese opponents Liang En-shuo and Huang Tsung-hao for their win. The final scoreline read 2-6, 6-3, [10]-[4] in favor of the Indians.

Mirroring their compatriots from tennis, the Indian men's squash team also made a comeback from a game down against Pakistan for their top of the podium finish.

Iqbal Naskir of Pakistan took the first win of the tie against Mahesh Mangoankar, but Indians Sharab Ghoshal, and Abhay Singh followed it up with wins against Asim Khan and Noor Zaman.

Meanwhile, athletes Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh defied expectations all around with their second and third place finishes. They were joined on the podium by Balew Birhanu Yemataw of Bahrain who won gold.