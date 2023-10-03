Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 10, October 3

India won seven medals (2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze) on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023. On Tuesday, October 3, it was in Athletics that the Indians impressed the most.

Back in August, Parul Chaudhary set a national record, although she finished 11th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. The 28-year-old has taken it up a notch in Hangzhou, bagging the silver medal in steeplechase and winning the gold medal in the women’s 5000m race.

Chaudhary finished with a timing of 15:14.75 and became the first Indian to clinch gold in the event in the history of the Asian Games. She was behind Ririka Hironaka of Japan, but crossed her to finish on top of the podium.

Among other gold medalists of the day was Annu Rani, who punched above her weight in women’s javelin. She also scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to bag gold in the event. She pulled off a throw of 62.92 metres in her fourth attempt to cement her place on the top of the table. Last year, Rani also won the bronze medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Mohammed Afsal and Tejashwin Shankar won silver medals in men’s 800m and men’s decathlon respectively. After finishing on top of his heat with a timing of 1:46:79s in the qualification round, Afsal put in a solid performance in the final, finishing with a timing of 1:48:43 for second place

As far as Tejashwin was concerned, he finished second in decathlon with 7,666 points. China’s Qihao Sun won the gold medal with 7,816 points.

Vithya Ramraj, Praveen Chithravel and Narender won the bronze medals in women’s 400m hurdles, women’s triple jump and men’s 92 category event in boxing respectively. India have now won 69 medals - 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

List of all winners on Day 10 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Athletics Women’s 400 hurdles Vithya Ramraj Bronze Athletics Women’s 5000m race Parul Chaudhary Gold Athletics Men’s 800m Mohammed Afsal Silver Athletics Women’s Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel Bronze Athletics Men’s Decathlon Tejashwin Shankar Silver Athletics Women’s Javelin Annu Rani Gold Boxing Men’s 92kg Narender Bronze