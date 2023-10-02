Asian Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 9, October 2

India won eight medals on Monday, October 2 in the Asian Games 2023. After the ninth day in Hangzhou, India have won 60 medals (13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze) and the fourth in the list after China (270), Japan (122) and Republic of Korea (133).

India started the day with two medals in skating. The women’s 3000m relay team, comprising Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj, won the bronze medal with a timing of 4 minutes and 34.861 seconds.

Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikram Ingale helped the men’s 3000m relay team win the bronze medal with a timing of 4:10.128.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee pulled off a massive upset on Saturday after knocking out world champion China out of the competition. However, the pair lost in the semis to win the bronze medal. They lost 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11 at the hands of the North Korean duo of Saying Cha and Suyong Pak.

Apart from shining in skating and table tennis, India also had their fair share of success in athletics. Parul Chaudhary, who made a name for herself in the Budapest World Championships, started India’s day by winning the silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase event. In the same event, India won bronze after Priti finished third.

Ancy Sojan Edapilly won the silver medal in the women’s shot put after her career-best performance. In her fifth attempt, she jumped 6.63m and went past her previous best of 6.49m.

The Indian team won the silver medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event. The team, comprising Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan, earlier won silver. However, that was upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka were disqualified.

List of all winners on Day 9 of Asian Games 2023

Sport Event Participants Medal Skating Women’s 3000m relay Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Kasturi Raj Bronze Skating Men’s 3000m relay Aryanpal Singh Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble, and Vikram Ingale Bronze Table Tennis Women’s doubles Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee Bronze Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary Silver Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Priti Bronze Athletics Women’s long jump Ancy Sojan Edapilly Silver Athletics 4x400m mixed relay Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan Silver