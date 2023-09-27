Asian Games 2023: India men’s team beat Macao, India women go down to China in 3x3 basketball 

The Indian men’s team, on Wednesday, September 27, defeated Macao in the 3x3 basketball Round Robin Pool C match in the Asian Games 2023. At the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court, India won the match 21-12.

India made an impressive start to the match after taking a 8-1 lead in 7 minutes and 34 seconds. From there on, Macao tried to close the gap, but India didn't allow them to get a foothold back into the contest.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon was the standout player for India after he scored 10 points. Princepal Singh racked up five points. Pranav Prince and Lokendra Singh scored four and two points respectively.

Macao had a higher conversion rate of 60 percent compared to India’s 54, but the latter’s shooting efficiency of 0.55 left them behind. India subsequently qualified for the knockouts of the Asian Games event.

India’s next match in their pool is against China on Friday, September 29.

Disappointment for India in women’s basketball in Asian Games 2023

While the Indian men put in a strong showing, the women’s team faltered in their match on Wednesday. They lost to hosts China 8-22 in the Round Robin Pool A match at the Deqing Geographic Information Park Basketball Court.

China stormed into the lead right from the word go and never allowed India to stage a comeback. Vaishnavi Yadav scored six points and was the pick of the players for India. Siya Deodhar made two points.

Anumaria Shaju Chenganamattathil and Yashneet Kaur failed to get on the board. For China, Mingling Chen was on top of her game as she pulled off eight points. Jiyuan Wan was not far behind with seven points.

Jiahui Wang and Xinyu Wang scored five and two points respectively. The defeat meant that India started at the bottom of the points table.