Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 1: India earn three Silver medals, two Bronze medals as Shooters, Rowers star

The first day of action at the Asian Games 2023 brought some delightful results for fans. India won five medals on Day 1, including three silvers and two bronze.

While the Indian lightweight men's double sculls team and the men's team won and came in second in rowing, India's 10m air rifle women's team mirrored the achievement in shooting.

India also claimed bronze in the men's pair event of rowing, while shooter Ramita finished third in the women's 10m air rifle final.

In other notable Asian Games results of the day for India, the women's cricket team made it through to the final to secure a medal. The Indian men's hockey team decimated Uzbekistan in their first round of the event.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on Day 1, September 24

Shooting

Ramita

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - 2nd

10m Air Rifle Women's Final - 3rd

Mehuli Ghosh

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - 5th

10m Air Rifle Women's Final - 4th

Ashi Chouksey

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - 28th

Team India (Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey)

10m Air Rifle Team Women - 2nd

Anish

25m Rapid Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 1 - 6th

Vijayveer Sidhu

25m Rapid Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 1 - 12th

Adarsh Singh

25m Rapid Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 1 - 16th

Team India (Anish, Adarsh Singh, Vijayveer Sidhu)

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men's Phase 1 - 3rd

Rowing

Team India (Kiran & Anshika Bharti)

Lightweight Women's Double Sculls Final B - 3rd

Team India (Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh)

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final A - 2nd

Team India (Satnam Singh & Parminder Singh)

Men's Doubles Sculls Final A - 6th

Team India (P Babu Aswathi, Mrunmayee Nilesh, Priya Thangjam, Rukmani)

Women's Four Final A - 5th

Team India (Babulal Yadav, Lekh Ram)

Men's Pair Final A - 3rd

Team India (Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and Dhananjay Pande)

Men's Eight Final A - 2nd

Cricket

Women's Semi-finals

Bangladesh Women 51/10 (17.5) lost to India Women 52/2 (8.2)

1st Innings: Nigar Sultana 12(17) | Pooja Vastrakar 4-17(4)

2nd Innings: Jemimah Rodrigues 20*(15) | Fahima Khatun 1-7(1)

Swimming

Tanish Matthew

Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 4 - 5th

Anand Shylaja

Men's 100m Freestyle Heat 6 - 5th

Utkarsh Patil

Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 2 - 6th

Srihari Natraj

Men's 100m Backstroke Heat 4 - 2nd

Men's 100m Backstroke Final - 6th

Team India (Janhvi Choudhary, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma, Dhinidhi Desinghu)

Women's 4x100m Relay Heat 2 - 4th

Women's 4x100m Relay Final - 7th

Volleyball

Men's Classification 1st-6th

India 0-3 Japan

Football

Women's First Round Group B

India 0-1 Thailand

Men's First Round Group A

India 1-1 Myanmar

Table Tennis

Women's Team Round of 16

India 2-3 Thailand

Manika Batra 0-3 Paranang Orawan (7-11, 1-11, 11-13)

Ayhika Mukherjee 3-1 Sawettabut Suthasini (18-16, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9)

Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-2 Khetkhuan Tamolwan (11-1, 9-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-7)

Ayhika Mukherjee 2-3 Paranang Orawan (12-10, 4-11, 11-5, 4-11, 3-11)

Manika Batra 1-3 Sawettabut Suthasini (12-10, 8-11, 7-11, 6-11)

Men's Team Round of 16

India 3-2 Kazakhstan

Sharath Kamal 1-3 Kirill Gerassimenko (8-11, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11.)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 Aidos Kenzhigulov (14-12, 11-8, 11-4)

Harmeet Desai 3-0 Alan Kurmanguliyev (11-7, 12-10, 11-5)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 2-3 Kirill Gerassimenko (5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11)

Sharath Kamal 3-2 Aidos Kenzhigullov (5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9)

Men's Team Quarter Finals

India 0-3 South Korea

Harmeet Desai 0-3 Jaehyun An (9-11, 8-11, 9-11)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 2-3 Ganghyeon Park (12-10, 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 6-11)

Sharath Kamal 2-3 Jungsung Oh (11-2, 9-11, 1-11, 11-2, 10-12)

Hockey

Team India

Preliminary Men's Pool A

India 16-0 Uzbekistan

Chess

Men's Individual Round 1

Arjun Erigaisi won against Paulo Bersamina

Vidit Gujrathi won against Rahman Mohammad Fahad

Men's Individual Round 2

Arjun Erigaisi tied with Tuan Minh

Vidit Gujrathi lost against Nogerbek Kazybek

Women's Individual Round 1

Koneru Humphy won against Mobina Alinasabalamdari

Harika Dronavalli won against Alali Rouda

Women's Individual Round 2

Koneru Humphy won against Pham le Thao Nguyen

Harika Dronavalli won against Hong Qianyun

Fencing

Dev

Men's Foil Individual Round of Pool 3

Dev 0-5 Vie Nguyen Van Hai

Dev 5-4 Saleem Ghaith

Dev 5-4 Philippe Wakim

Dev 1-5 Kor Im Cheolwoo

Dev 3-5 Choi Chun Yin Ryan

Men's Foil Individual Table of 32

Dev 8-15 Chen Yi-Tung

Kathiresan Bibish

Men's Foil Individual Round of Pool 5

Kathiresan Bibish 4-5 Kieran Lock

Kathiresan Bibish 5-3 Wu Chong Him

Kathiresan Bibish 2-5 Chen Haiwei

Kathiresan Bibish 3-5 Nassar Ali

Kathiresan Bibish 2-5 Shikine Takahiro

Men's Foil Individual Round of 32

Kathiresan Bibish 15-12 Jonathan AU Eong

Men's Individual Round of 16

Kathiresan Bibish 5-15 Lee Kwanghyun

Taniksha Khatri

Women's Epee Individual Round of Pool 2

Taniksha Khatri 5-1 Dinoy Ivy Claire

Taniksha Khatri 5-0 Zolboo Ochirkhuyag

Taniksha Khatri 1-5 Koh Elle Meihui

Taniksha Khatri 5-1 Alshami Samah Abdullah Musleh

Taniksha Khatri 3-5 Song Sera

Women's Epee Individual Round of 32

Taniksha Khatri 15-11 Ena Arora

Women's Epee Individual Round of 16

Taniksha Khatri 15-10 Egamberdieva Shakhzoda

Women's Epee Individual Quarterfinals

Taniksha Khatri 7-15 Man Wai Vivian

Ena Arora

Women's Epee Individual Round of Pool 5

Ena Arora 3-5 Sato Nozomi

Ena Arora 5-1 Alahdal Nada Ahmed Ali

Ena Arora 2-5 Pistsova Ulyana

Ena Arora 2-3 Hsieh Kaylin Sin Yan

Ena Arora 4-5 Abdyl-Khamitova Kamilia

Women's Epee Individual Round of 32

Ena Arora 11-15 Taniksha Khatri

Esports

Charan Jot Singh

FC Online Round of 32

Charan Jot Singh 0-2 Liu Jiacheng

FC Online Losers' Bracket Round 1

Charan Jot Singh 2-0 Jorrel Aristorenas

FC Online Losers' Bracket Round 2

Charan Jot Singh 2-1 Alrowaihi Rashed

FC Online Losers' Bracket Round 3

Charan Jot Singh 2-0 Yessentayev Olzhas

Karman Singh

FC Online Round of 32

Karman Singh 1-2 Faqeehi Abdulaziz Abdullatif

FC Online Losers' Bracket Round 1

Karman Singh 2-1 Kiswani Abdelrahman

FC Online Losers' Bracket Round 2

Karman Singh 1-2 Aldhafiri Meshari

Sailing

Team India (Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan)

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 09 - 4th

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 10 - 3rd

Team India (Preethi Kongara and Sudhanshu Shekhar)

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 07 - 4th

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 08 - 6th

Ganesh Ishwariya

Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 09 - 4th

Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 10 - 4th

Ali Eabdad

Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 09 - 6th

Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 10 - 4th

Tatha Chitresh

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 13 - 7th

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 14 - 7th

Team India (Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma)

Women's Skiff 49erFX race 09 - 4th

Women's Skiff 49erFX race 10 - 2nd

Neha Thakur

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 07 - 3rd

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 08 - 2nd

Jerome Kumar

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 13 - 4th

Men’s Windsurfing - iQFoil Race 14 - 6th

Team India (Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar)

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 09 - 1st

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 10 - 2nd

Adhvait Menon

Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 07 - 10th

Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 08 - 10th

Rugby Sevens

Women's Pool F

India 0-38 Hong Kong

India 0-45 Japan

Boxing

Women's 50-54 Kg Round of 16

Preeti won against Alhasanat Silina

Women's 45- 50 Kg Round of 32

Nikhat Zareen won against Nguyen Thi Tam

Tennis

Men's Singles Round 2

Sumit Nagal 2-0 Leung Ho Tin Marco (6-0, 6-9)

Men's Doubles Round 1

Saketh Myneni/ R. Ramanathan 2-0 Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (6-2, 6-3)

Wushu

Mayanglambam Suraj Singh

Men's Changquan Finals - 5th

Anjul Namdeo

Men's Changquan Finals - 6th

Lamgu Mepung

Women's Taijiquan Finals - DNS

Women's Taijijian Finals - DNS

Mayanglambam Sunil Singh

Men's 56 Kg 1/8Finals

Sunil Singh lost to Mandal Arnel