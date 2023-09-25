Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 2: Shooting, Cricket and Rowing fetch India six medals, including two golds

The second day of the Asian Games 2023 brought some stunning results for India, including the country's first two gold medals from Hangzhou. India also picked up four bronze medals across rowing and shooting to complete a successful day at the games.
Indian sporting fans had a lot to look forward to on Monday, with athletes sporting the orange, white, and green tri-color in action across 14 different events.
Of these 14 events, medals were up for grabs in shooting, rowing, cricket, and swimming. While Indian swimmers missed out on the chance to finish on the podium, others certainly made up for that disappointment.
Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, and Rudrankkash Patil gave India a strong start to the day, claiming the revered gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event.
Aishwary later followed that up with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual event. Also staking claim to a spot on the podium in shooting was the Indian men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team. The trio of Vijaveer Sidhu, Anish, and Adarsh Singh clinched bronze in the event.
India's second gold of the day at the Asian Games was courtesy of the women's cricket team. Playing against Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur and company put up a scintillating display to win the country's first cricketing gold at the Asiad.
Adding to yesterday's rowing medal tally, athletes Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish won bronze in the men's four event. Meanwhile, the team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh won bronze in the men's quadruple sculls race.
Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 24
Shooting
Divyansh Singh Panwar
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - 8th
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - 5th
10m Air Rifle Men's Finals - 3rd
Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - 3rd
10m Air Rifle Men's Finals - 4th
Team India (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil)
10m Air Rifle Team Men's Finals - 1st
Vijayveer Sidhu
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - 6th
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Finals - 4th
Anish
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - 22nd
Adarsh Singh
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - 14th
Team India (Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh)
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 Finals - 3rd
Cricket
Women's Finals
India Women 116/7(20) beat Sri Lanka Women 97/8(20) by 19 runs
1st Innings:
Smriti Mandhana 46(45) | Udeshika Prabodhani 2-16(3)
2nd Innings:
Hasini Perera 25(22) | Titas Sadhu 3-6(4)
Rowing
Balraj Panwar
Men's Singles Sculls Final A - 4th
Team India (Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish)
Men's Four Final A - 3rd
Team India (Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh)
Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A - 3rd
Team India (Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Priya Devi Thangjam, Varsha Baiju Kattathara, Aswathi Babu Padinjarayil, Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgoankar, Devi Tendenthoi Haobijam, Rukmani, Geetanjali Gurugubelli)
Women's Eight Final A - 5th
Tennis
Men's Doubles Round 2
Yuki Bhambri/Rohan Bopanna 1-2 Fomin
Sergey/Sultanov Khumoyun (6-2, 3-6, 6-10)
Ramkumar Ramanathan Saketh Myneni 2-0 Susanto David Aging/ Susanto Ignatius Anthony (6-3, 6-2)
Women's Singles Round 2
Ankita Raina 2-0 Sabrina Olimjonova (6-0, 6-0)
Rutuja Bhosale 2-0 Sagandykova Aruzhan (7-6, 6-2)
Women's Doubles Round 1
Karman Thandi/Rutuja Bhosale 2-0 Rustemova Zhanel/Sagandykova Aruzhan (6-4,6-2)
Mixed Doubles Round 2
Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna 2-0 Akgul Amanmuradova/Shin Maksim (6-2, 6-4)
Men's Singles Round 2
Ramkumar Ramanathan won by walkover against Isroilov Sunatullo
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak
Women's Qualification and Team Final - Subdivision 1: Balance Beam - 11.233, Floor - 9.833, Vault - 12.716, Uneven Bars - 10.300
Wushu
Wangsu Nyeman
Women's Changquan Final - DNS
Women's 60 Kg Quarterfinals
Naorem Roshibina Devi won by WPD against Karshyga Aiman
Men's 60 Kg 1/8 Final
Surya Singh 2-1 Khaydarov Islombek
Men's 65 Kg 1/8 Final
Vikrant Baliyan 1-2 Samuel Marbun
Handball
Women's Preliminary Round Group B
India 13-41 Japan
Swimming
Srihari Natraj
Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 - 3rd
Men's 50m Backstroke Final - 6th
Maana Patel
Women's 50m Backstroke Heat 3 - 6th
Anand Shylaja
Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 5 - 6th
Virdhawal Khade
Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 6 - 5th
Dhinidhi Desinghu
Women's 200m Freestyle Heat 1 - 4th
Likith Prema
Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat 3 - 4th
Men's 100m Breaststroke Final - 7th
Hashika Ramchandran
Women's 200m Individual Medley Heat 2 - 5th
Team India (Kushagra Rawat, Tanish Matthew, Aneesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra)
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heat 2 - 4th
Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final - 7th
Rugby Sevens
Women's Pool F
India 0-15 Singapore
India 7-24 Kazakhstan
Judo
Women's 70kg Round of 16
Garima Choudhary lost against Salinas Ryoko
Basketball
Women's 3x3 Round Robin Pool A
India 14-19 Uzbekistan
Men's 3x3 Round Robin Pool C
India 20-16 Malaysia
Boxing
Women's 66 Kg Round of 16
Arundhati Choudhary 0-5 Yang Liu
Men's 51 Kg Round of 32
Deepak 5-0 Muhammad Abdul
Men's 71 Kg Round of 32
Nishant Dev 5-0Dipesh Lama
Chess
Men's Individual Round 3
Vidit Gujrathi won against Laohawirapap p
Arjun Erigaisi won against Nguyen NYS
Men's Individual Round 4
Vidit Gujrathi won against le TM
Arjun Erigaisi tied with Tabatabaei S
Women's Individual Round 3
Humpy Koneru tied with Zhu J
Harika Dronavalli lost against Hou Y
Women's Individual Round 4
Humpy Koneru lost against Hou Y
Harika Dronavalli tied with Yakubbaeva N
Sailing
Saravanan Vishnu
Men's Dinghy ILCA7 Race 08 - Retired
Men's Dinghy ILCA7 Race 09 - 5th
Team India (Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar)
Men's Skiff - 49er Race 11 - 8th
Men's Skiff - 49er Race 12 - 7th
Ali Eabdad
Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 11 - DNF
Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 12 - 3rd
Nethra Kumanan
Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race 08 - 7th
Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race 09 - 5th
Team India (Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma)
Women's Skiff 49erFX Race 11 - 5th
Women's Skiff 49erFX Race 12 - 6th
Ganesh Ishwariya
Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 11 - 3rd
Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 12 - 4th
Team India (Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan)
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 11 - 3rd
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 12 - 4th
Team India (Preethi Kongara and Sudhanshu Shekhar)
Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 09 - 3rd
Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 10 - 5th
Adhvait Menon
Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 09 - 5th
Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 10 - 3rd
Tatha Chitresh
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 15 - 6th
Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 16 - 5th
Neha Thakur
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 09 - 3rd
Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 10 - 2nd