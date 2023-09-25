Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 2: Shooting, Cricket and Rowing fetch India six medals, including two golds

The second day of the Asian Games 2023 brought some stunning results for India, including the country's first two gold medals from Hangzhou. India also picked up four bronze medals across rowing and shooting to complete a successful day at the games.

Indian sporting fans had a lot to look forward to on Monday, with athletes sporting the orange, white, and green tri-color in action across 14 different events.

Of these 14 events, medals were up for grabs in shooting, rowing, cricket, and swimming. While Indian swimmers missed out on the chance to finish on the podium, others certainly made up for that disappointment.

Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, and Rudrankkash Patil gave India a strong start to the day, claiming the revered gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event.

Aishwary later followed that up with a bronze in the men's 10m air rifle individual event. Also staking claim to a spot on the podium in shooting was the Indian men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team. The trio of Vijaveer Sidhu, Anish, and Adarsh Singh clinched bronze in the event.

India's second gold of the day at the Asian Games was courtesy of the women's cricket team. Playing against Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet Kaur and company put up a scintillating display to win the country's first cricketing gold at the Asiad.

Adding to yesterday's rowing medal tally, athletes Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, and Ashish won bronze in the men's four event. Meanwhile, the team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh won bronze in the men's quadruple sculls race.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 24

Shooting

Divyansh Singh Panwar

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - 8th

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - 5th

10m Air Rifle Men's Finals - 3rd

Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification - 3rd

10m Air Rifle Men's Finals - 4th

Team India (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankkash Patil)

10m Air Rifle Team Men's Finals - 1st

Vijayveer Sidhu

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - 6th

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Finals - 4th

Anish

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - 22nd

Adarsh Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Phase 2 - 14th

Team India (Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh)

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Phase 2 Finals - 3rd

Cricket

Women's Finals

India Women 116/7(20) beat Sri Lanka Women 97/8(20) by 19 runs

1st Innings:

Smriti Mandhana 46(45) | Udeshika Prabodhani 2-16(3)

2nd Innings:

Hasini Perera 25(22) | Titas Sadhu 3-6(4)

Rowing

Balraj Panwar

Men's Singles Sculls Final A - 4th

Team India (Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish)

Men's Four Final A - 3rd

Team India (Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh)

Men's Quadruple Sculls Final A - 3rd

Team India (Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Priya Devi Thangjam, Varsha Baiju Kattathara, Aswathi Babu Padinjarayil, Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgoankar, Devi Tendenthoi Haobijam, Rukmani, Geetanjali Gurugubelli)

Women's Eight Final A - 5th

Tennis

Men's Doubles Round 2

Yuki Bhambri/Rohan Bopanna 1-2 Fomin

Sergey/Sultanov Khumoyun (6-2, 3-6, 6-10)

Ramkumar Ramanathan Saketh Myneni 2-0 Susanto David Aging/ Susanto Ignatius Anthony (6-3, 6-2)

Women's Singles Round 2

Ankita Raina 2-0 Sabrina Olimjonova (6-0, 6-0)

Rutuja Bhosale 2-0 Sagandykova Aruzhan (7-6, 6-2)

Women's Doubles Round 1

Karman Thandi/Rutuja Bhosale 2-0 Rustemova Zhanel/Sagandykova Aruzhan (6-4,6-2)

Mixed Doubles Round 2

Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna 2-0 Akgul Amanmuradova/Shin Maksim (6-2, 6-4)

Men's Singles Round 2

Ramkumar Ramanathan won by walkover against Isroilov Sunatullo

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Women's Qualification and Team Final - Subdivision 1: Balance Beam - 11.233, Floor - 9.833, Vault - 12.716, Uneven Bars - 10.300

Wushu

Wangsu Nyeman

Women's Changquan Final - DNS

Women's 60 Kg Quarterfinals

Naorem Roshibina Devi won by WPD against Karshyga Aiman

Men's 60 Kg 1/8 Final

Surya Singh 2-1 Khaydarov Islombek

Men's 65 Kg 1/8 Final

Vikrant Baliyan 1-2 Samuel Marbun

Handball

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

India 13-41 Japan

Swimming

Srihari Natraj

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 - 3rd

Men's 50m Backstroke Final - 6th

Maana Patel

Women's 50m Backstroke Heat 3 - 6th

Anand Shylaja

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 5 - 6th

Virdhawal Khade

Men's 50m Freestyle Heat 6 - 5th

Dhinidhi Desinghu

Women's 200m Freestyle Heat 1 - 4th

Likith Prema

Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat 3 - 4th

Men's 100m Breaststroke Final - 7th

Hashika Ramchandran

Women's 200m Individual Medley Heat 2 - 5th

Team India (Kushagra Rawat, Tanish Matthew, Aneesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra)

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heat 2 - 4th

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final - 7th

Rugby Sevens

Women's Pool F

India 0-15 Singapore

India 7-24 Kazakhstan

Judo

Women's 70kg Round of 16

Garima Choudhary lost against Salinas Ryoko

Basketball

Women's 3x3 Round Robin Pool A

India 14-19 Uzbekistan

Men's 3x3 Round Robin Pool C

India 20-16 Malaysia

Boxing

Women's 66 Kg Round of 16

Arundhati Choudhary 0-5 Yang Liu

Men's 51 Kg Round of 32

Deepak 5-0 Muhammad Abdul

Men's 71 Kg Round of 32

Nishant Dev 5-0Dipesh Lama

Chess

Men's Individual Round 3

Vidit Gujrathi won against Laohawirapap p

Arjun Erigaisi won against Nguyen NYS

Men's Individual Round 4

Vidit Gujrathi won against le TM

Arjun Erigaisi tied with Tabatabaei S

Women's Individual Round 3

Humpy Koneru tied with Zhu J

Harika Dronavalli lost against Hou Y

Women's Individual Round 4

Humpy Koneru lost against Hou Y

Harika Dronavalli tied with Yakubbaeva N

Sailing

Saravanan Vishnu

Men's Dinghy ILCA7 Race 08 - Retired

Men's Dinghy ILCA7 Race 09 - 5th

Team India (Ganapathy Chengappa and Varun Thakkar)

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 11 - 8th

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 12 - 7th

Ali Eabdad

Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 11 - DNF

Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 12 - 3rd

Nethra Kumanan

Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race 08 - 7th

Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 Race 09 - 5th

Team India (Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma)

Women's Skiff 49erFX Race 11 - 5th

Women's Skiff 49erFX Race 12 - 6th

Ganesh Ishwariya

Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 11 - 3rd

Women's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 12 - 4th

Team India (Siddeshwar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan)

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 11 - 3rd

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 Race 12 - 4th

Team India (Preethi Kongara and Sudhanshu Shekhar)

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 09 - 3rd

Mixed Dinghy - 470 Race 10 - 5th

Adhvait Menon

Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 09 - 5th

Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 10 - 3rd

Tatha Chitresh

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 15 - 6th

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 16 - 5th

Neha Thakur

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 09 - 3rd

Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 10 - 2nd