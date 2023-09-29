Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 6: India claims 8 medals as shooters shine again

Day six of action saw some delightful results for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The country's athletes managed to snag a stunning eight medals, the best single-day haul India has seen so far in the ongoing event.
To absolutely nobody's surprise, Indian shooters were at the centre of the action as they were responsible for five of today's medals.
The men's 50m rifle 3 position team, consisting of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran bagged India's first gold of the day. Palak followed it up with a win in the women's 10m air pistol event.
Esha Singh was also on the podium for the women's 10m air pistol event as she claimed silver. The trio of Singh, Palak, and Divya Subbaraju clinched silver in the women's 10m air pistol team event.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 position individual event, taking his personal tally of medals at the 2023 Asian Games to four.
Meanwhile, the duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan won India's first tennis medal after losing the finals against Taiwanese pair of Hsu Yu-hsiou and Jung Jason.
The Indian women's squash team of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Dipika Karthik, and Anahat Singh sealed their bronze after a defeat against Hong Kong. Rounding up India’s medal tally for the day was Kiran Baliyan, who claimed a shot put bronze with a throw of 17.36.
In other notable Indian results at the Asian Games on Friday, the tennis mixed doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale made it to the final. The Indian men's squash team also qualified for the finals after taking out 2018 champions Malaysia.
Boxer Nikhat Zareen and the Indian men's badminton team are guaranteed a medal as they reached the semifinals of their respective events.
Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 29
This is what the Indian contingent's results at the Asian Games looked like at the end of the day on 29 September.
Shooting
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
Swapnil Kusale - 1st
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 2nd
Akhil Sheoran - 5th
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 2nd
Swapnil Kusale - 4th
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men's Round
Team India (Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran) - 1st
10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification
Divya Subbaraju - 10th
Palak - 7th
Esha Singh - 5th
10m Air Pistol Team Women
Team India (Divya Subbaraju, Palak, Esha Singh) - 2nd
10m Air Pistol Women's Final
Palak - 1st
Esha Singh - 2nd
Golf
Women's Individual Round 2
Pranavi Urs - T10
Avani Prashanth - T15
Aditi Ashok - T2
Women's Team Round 2
Team India (Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok) - 3rd
Men's Individual Round 2
Anirban Lahiri - T9
SSP Chawrasia - T29
Hitesh Joshi - T29
Shubhankar Sharma - T21
Men's Team Round 2
Team India ( Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma) - T6
Swimming
Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 2
Nina Venkatesh - 5th
Women's 800m Freestyle - Slow Heat 2
Vritti Agarwal - 5th
Men's 200m Backstroke - Heat 1
Advait Page - 3rd
Men's 200m Backstroke Final
Advait Page - 7th
Men's 200m Backstroke - Heat 3
Srihari Natraj - 5th
Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4
Aryan Nehra - 5th
Kushagra Rawat - 8th
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2
Aneesh Gowda - 5th
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 3
Sajan Prakash - 3rd
Men's 200m Butterfly Final
Sajan Prakash - 5th
Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 1
Team India (Maana Patel, Lineysha, Nina Venkatesh, Shivangi Sarma) - 5th
Tennis
Men's Doubles Finals
Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan 0-2 Hsu Yu-hsiou Jung Jason (6-4, 6-4)
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
Bopanna/Bhosale 2-1 Chan/Hsu (6-1, 3-6 [10-4])
Badminton
Women's Team Quarterfinal
India 0-3 Thailand
PV Sindhu 1-2 Pompawee Chochuwong (21-14, 15-21, 14-21)
Gayatri Pullela/Treesa Jolly 0-2 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pranjongjai (21-19, 5-21)
Ashmita Chaliha 0-2 Busanan Ongbamrungphan (9-21, 5-21)
Men's Team Quarterfinals
India 3-0 Nepal
Lakshya Sen 2-0 Prince Dahal (21-5, 21-8)
Kidambi Shrikanth 2-0 Sunil Joshi (21-4, 21-13)
Mithun Manjunath 1-0 Bishnu Katuwal (21-2, 21-7)
Table Tennis
Men's Singles Round of 16
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-4 Wang Chuqin (3-11, 3-11, 6-11, 3-11)
Sharath Kamal 3-4 Chih-Yuan Chuang (7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11)
Women's Double Round of 16
Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin/Jinippa Sawettabut (11-8, 11-7, 11-4)
Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale 0-3 Miwa Harimoto/Kihara Miyuu (3-11, 5-11, 8-11)
Men's Doubles Round of 16
Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-3 Fan Z Wang C (11-5, 11-4, 11-7)
Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah 3-2 Pang Yek Quek Yi (3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8)
Women's Singles Round of 16
Manika Batra 4-2 Sawettabut Suthasini (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6)
Squash
Women's Team Semi-Final
India 1-2 Hong Kong
Tanvi Khanna 0-3 Chan Sin Yuk (11-6, 11-7, 11-3)
Joshana Chinappa 3-2 Ho Tze Lok (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8)
Anahat Singh 0-3 Lee Ka Yi (11-8, 11-7, 12-10)
Men's Team Semi-Final
India 2-0 Malaysia
Abhay Singh 11-6 Mohammad Bin Bahtiar (11-3, 12-10, 9-11)
Saurav Ghoshal 3-1 Eain Yow (11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3)
Chess
Men's Team
India beat Mongolia (3.5 - 0.5)
Gukesh Dommanraju tied with B Sumiya (0.5 - 0.5)
Ramesh Babu P. beat B Tsegmed (1.0 - 0.0)
Vidit Gujarathi beat GE Sugar (1.0 - 0.0)
Arjun Erigaisi beat A Ganzorig (1.0 - 0.0)
Women's Team
India beat Philippines (3.5 - 0.5)
Harika Dronavalli beat JM Frayna (1.0 - 0.0)
Vaishali Ramesh Babu beat MA San Diego (1.0 - 0.0)
Vantika Agarwal tied with JJ Fronda (0.5 - 0.5)
Savita S Baskar beat B Galas (1.0 - 0.0)
Bridge
Men's Team
India 20 - 0 Pakistan
India 15.26 - 4.74 Chinese Taipei
India 15.26 - 4.74 Hong Kong
Women's Team
India 4.74 - 15.26 Hong Kong
India 10.33 - 9.67 Singapore
Mixed Team
India 10.66 - 9.34 Pakistan
India 16.72 - 3.28 Thailand
India 14.64 - 5.36 Singapore
ESPORTS
DOTA2 Group A
India 0-1 Kyrgyzstan
India 0-1 Philippines
Boxing
Women's 54-57 Kg - Preliminaries - R16
Parveen 5-0 XU Zichun
Men's 71-80 Kg - Preliminaries - R16
Lakshya Chahar 1-4 Bekzhigit Omurbek
Women's 45-50 Kg Quarterfinal
Nikhat Zareen won by knockout against Nassar Hanan
3x3 Basketball
Men's Round Robin Pool C
India 15-18 China
Basketball
India 68-62 Mongolia
Handball
Women's Preliminary Round Group B
India 30-37 China
Hockey
Women's Preliminary Pool A
India 6-0 Malaysia
Athletics
Men's 20km Race Walk Final
Sandeep Kumar - 5th
Vikash Singh - Disqualified
Women's 20km Race Walk Final
Priyanka - 5th
Women's 400m Round 1 Heat 1
Aishwarya Mishra - 2nd
Women's 400m Round 1 Heat 3
Himanshi Malik - 4th
Men's 400m Round 1 Heat 1
Muhammad Anas - 3rd
Men's 400m Round 1 Heat 2
Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi - 2nd
Women's Hammer Throw Final
Tanya Chaudhary - 7th
Rachna Kumari - 9th
Women's Shot Put Final
Kiran Baliyan - 3rd
Manpreet Kaur - 5th
Cycling
Men's Keirin First Round Heat 2
David E Beckham - 2nd
Men's Keirin First Round Heat 3
Esow - DNF
Men's Keirin Semi-final Heat 1
David E Beckham - 5th
Esow - 6th
Men's Keirin Repechage
Esow - 3rd
Men's Madison Final
Team India (Niraj Kumar, Harshveer Sekhon) - 8th
Men's Keirin Final 7-12
David E Beckham - 11th
Esow - 10th