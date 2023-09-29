Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 6: India claims 8 medals as shooters shine again

Day six of action saw some delightful results for India at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The country's athletes managed to snag a stunning eight medals, the best single-day haul India has seen so far in the ongoing event.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, Indian shooters were at the centre of the action as they were responsible for five of today's medals.

The men's 50m rifle 3 position team, consisting of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran bagged India's first gold of the day. Palak followed it up with a win in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Esha Singh was also on the podium for the women's 10m air pistol event as she claimed silver. The trio of Singh, Palak, and Divya Subbaraju clinched silver in the women's 10m air pistol team event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 position individual event, taking his personal tally of medals at the 2023 Asian Games to four.

Meanwhile, the duo of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan won India's first tennis medal after losing the finals against Taiwanese pair of Hsu Yu-hsiou and Jung Jason.

The Indian women's squash team of Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Dipika Karthik, and Anahat Singh sealed their bronze after a defeat against Hong Kong. Rounding up India’s medal tally for the day was Kiran Baliyan, who claimed a shot put bronze with a throw of 17.36.

In other notable Indian results at the Asian Games on Friday, the tennis mixed doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale made it to the final. The Indian men's squash team also qualified for the finals after taking out 2018 champions Malaysia.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen and the Indian men's badminton team are guaranteed a medal as they reached the semifinals of their respective events.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 29

This is what the Indian contingent's results at the Asian Games looked like at the end of the day on 29 September.

Shooting

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification

Swapnil Kusale - 1st

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 2nd

Akhil Sheoran - 5th

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 2nd

Swapnil Kusale - 4th

50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men's Round

Team India (Swapnil Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran) - 1st

10m Air Pistol Women's Qualification

Divya Subbaraju - 10th

Palak - 7th

Esha Singh - 5th

10m Air Pistol Team Women

Team India (Divya Subbaraju, Palak, Esha Singh) - 2nd

10m Air Pistol Women's Final

Palak - 1st

Esha Singh - 2nd

Golf

Women's Individual Round 2

Pranavi Urs - T10

Avani Prashanth - T15

Aditi Ashok - T2

Women's Team Round 2

Team India (Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok) - 3rd

Men's Individual Round 2

Anirban Lahiri - T9

SSP Chawrasia - T29

Hitesh Joshi - T29

Shubhankar Sharma - T21

Men's Team Round 2

Team India ( Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma) - T6

Swimming

Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 2

Nina Venkatesh - 5th

Women's 800m Freestyle - Slow Heat 2

Vritti Agarwal - 5th

Men's 200m Backstroke - Heat 1

Advait Page - 3rd

Men's 200m Backstroke Final

Advait Page - 7th

Men's 200m Backstroke - Heat 3

Srihari Natraj - 5th

Men's 400m Freestyle - Heat 4

Aryan Nehra - 5th

Kushagra Rawat - 8th

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2

Aneesh Gowda - 5th

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 3

Sajan Prakash - 3rd

Men's 200m Butterfly Final

Sajan Prakash - 5th

Women's 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 1

Team India (Maana Patel, Lineysha, Nina Venkatesh, Shivangi Sarma) - 5th

Tennis

Men's Doubles Finals

Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan 0-2 Hsu Yu-hsiou Jung Jason (6-4, 6-4)

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Bopanna/Bhosale 2-1 Chan/Hsu (6-1, 3-6 [10-4])

Badminton

Women's Team Quarterfinal

India 0-3 Thailand

PV Sindhu 1-2 Pompawee Chochuwong (21-14, 15-21, 14-21)

Gayatri Pullela/Treesa Jolly 0-2 Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Pranjongjai (21-19, 5-21)

Ashmita Chaliha 0-2 Busanan Ongbamrungphan (9-21, 5-21)

Men's Team Quarterfinals

India 3-0 Nepal

Lakshya Sen 2-0 Prince Dahal (21-5, 21-8)

Kidambi Shrikanth 2-0 Sunil Joshi (21-4, 21-13)

Mithun Manjunath 1-0 Bishnu Katuwal (21-2, 21-7)

Table Tennis

Men's Singles Round of 16

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-4 Wang Chuqin (3-11, 3-11, 6-11, 3-11)

Sharath Kamal 3-4 Chih-Yuan Chuang (7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6, 8-11)

Women's Double Round of 16

Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 3-0 Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin/Jinippa Sawettabut (11-8, 11-7, 11-4)

Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale 0-3 Miwa Harimoto/Kihara Miyuu (3-11, 5-11, 8-11)

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 0-3 Fan Z Wang C (11-5, 11-4, 11-7)

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah 3-2 Pang Yek Quek Yi (3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8)

Women's Singles Round of 16

Manika Batra 4-2 Sawettabut Suthasini (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6)

Squash

Women's Team Semi-Final

India 1-2 Hong Kong

Tanvi Khanna 0-3 Chan Sin Yuk (11-6, 11-7, 11-3)

Joshana Chinappa 3-2 Ho Tze Lok (7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8)

Anahat Singh 0-3 Lee Ka Yi (11-8, 11-7, 12-10)

Men's Team Semi-Final

India 2-0 Malaysia

Abhay Singh 11-6 Mohammad Bin Bahtiar (11-3, 12-10, 9-11)

Saurav Ghoshal 3-1 Eain Yow (11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3)

Chess

Men's Team

India beat Mongolia (3.5 - 0.5)

Gukesh Dommanraju tied with B Sumiya (0.5 - 0.5)

Ramesh Babu P. beat B Tsegmed (1.0 - 0.0)

Vidit Gujarathi beat GE Sugar (1.0 - 0.0)

Arjun Erigaisi beat A Ganzorig (1.0 - 0.0)

Women's Team

India beat Philippines (3.5 - 0.5)

Harika Dronavalli beat JM Frayna (1.0 - 0.0)

Vaishali Ramesh Babu beat MA San Diego (1.0 - 0.0)

Vantika Agarwal tied with JJ Fronda (0.5 - 0.5)

Savita S Baskar beat B Galas (1.0 - 0.0)

Bridge

Men's Team

India 20 - 0 Pakistan

India 15.26 - 4.74 Chinese Taipei

India 15.26 - 4.74 Hong Kong

Women's Team

India 4.74 - 15.26 Hong Kong

India 10.33 - 9.67 Singapore

Mixed Team

India 10.66 - 9.34 Pakistan

India 16.72 - 3.28 Thailand

India 14.64 - 5.36 Singapore

ESPORTS

DOTA2 Group A

India 0-1 Kyrgyzstan

India 0-1 Philippines

Boxing

Women's 54-57 Kg - Preliminaries - R16

Parveen 5-0 XU Zichun

Men's 71-80 Kg - Preliminaries - R16

Lakshya Chahar 1-4 Bekzhigit Omurbek

Women's 45-50 Kg Quarterfinal

Nikhat Zareen won by knockout against Nassar Hanan

3x3 Basketball

Men's Round Robin Pool C

India 15-18 China

Basketball

India 68-62 Mongolia

Handball

Women's Preliminary Round Group B

India 30-37 China

Hockey

Women's Preliminary Pool A

India 6-0 Malaysia

Athletics

Men's 20km Race Walk Final

Sandeep Kumar - 5th

Vikash Singh - Disqualified

Women's 20km Race Walk Final

Priyanka - 5th

Women's 400m Round 1 Heat 1

Aishwarya Mishra - 2nd

Women's 400m Round 1 Heat 3

Himanshi Malik - 4th

Men's 400m Round 1 Heat 1

Muhammad Anas - 3rd

Men's 400m Round 1 Heat 2

Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi - 2nd

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Tanya Chaudhary - 7th

Rachna Kumari - 9th

Women's Shot Put Final

Kiran Baliyan - 3rd

Manpreet Kaur - 5th

Cycling

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 2

David E Beckham - 2nd

Men's Keirin First Round Heat 3

Esow - DNF

Men's Keirin Semi-final Heat 1

David E Beckham - 5th

Esow - 6th

Men's Keirin Repechage

Esow - 3rd

Men's Madison Final

Team India (Niraj Kumar, Harshveer Sekhon) - 8th

Men's Keirin Final 7-12

David E Beckham - 11th

Esow - 10th