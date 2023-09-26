Asian Games 2023: India’s Medal Tally after Day 3

The third day of the Asian Games saw three new additions to India's medal tally, with one medal of each color. With this India's current total of medals at Hangzhou has gone up to 14, including three golds.

Today's medal haul for India was courtesy of equestrian dressage and sailing. The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudupti Hajela grabbed the top spot of the podium after a 10 hour long competition, ending India's 41-year long drought for gold in an equestrian event.

Adding the other two medals to India's medal tally were sailors Neha Thakur and Ali Eabad. Thakur stormed to a second place finish in the girls dinghy ILCA4 category, while Ali Eabad snagged bronze in the men's windsurfer RS:X-RS:X event.

Despite the addition of a historic gold, the third day of the Asian Games did bring with it certain disappointments for India. Athletes from the country were vying for medals across shooting, fencing, swimming, judo, but turned up empty handed after a long day.

This is what India's medal tally in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 looked like on September 26.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Equestrian 1 - - Sailing 1 1

Asian Games 2023 - Day 3 India Medal Tally Breakdown

For India's gold medal in equestrian dressage, the team managed an impressive score of 209.205. In the spotlight was rider Anush Agarwalla, who finished with a whopping 71.088 points to seal India's top spot on the podium. Joining India on the podium was China with a score of 204.882 and Hong Kong with a score of 204.852 points.

For her silver, Neha Thakur earned a total of 32 points, with a net score of 27. She was accompanied on the podium by Thailand's Noppassorn Khunboonjan who clinched gold, and Singaporian Kiera Marie Carlyle who took home bronze.

Meanwhile, Ali Eabad won his bronze on the back of 52 points accumulated over 14 races. Wonwoo Cho of Korea won the gold, while Natthaphong Phonoppharat laid claim to the silver.