Indian Results, scores and medal winners at Asian Games on September 22

India had an eventful day on 22nd September at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian men's table tennis team registered two wins on their first day in action, beating Yemen and Singapore

The Indian women's table tennis team also claimed their first win for the Asian Games in their preliminary round against a formidable Singapore outfit.

The men's volleyball team, who registered a shocking win over South Korea earlier in the tournament, went on to beat Chinese Taipei today with a 3-0 score in their match for the top 12, to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Modern Pentathlon athlete Mayank Chaphekar ended his day at the Asian Games with 1005 points. There were no medal events.

India Results in Asian Games for September 2023

Table Tennis:

Men's Team:

India 3-0 Yemen

Sathiyan G 3-0 Ali OAA (11-3, 11-2, 11-6)

Sharath Kamal 3-0 Gurban EAM (11-3, 11-4, 11-6)

Harmeet Desai 3-0 MAA Aldhubhani (11-1, 11-1, 11-7)

India 3-1 Singapore

Sathiyan G 3-1 Izaac Quek (5-11, 12-10, 11-6, 11-9)

Harmeet Desai 3-2 YEK Pang (12-10, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5)

Sharath Kamal 1-3 ZYC Chew (11-13, 8-11, 12-10, 5-11)

Sathiyan G 3-1 YEK Pang (11-7, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6)

Women's Team: India 3-2 Singapore

Ayhika Mukherjee 1-3 Jian Zeng (11-7, 2-11, 7-11, 10-12)

Manika Batra 3-1 Jingyi Zhou (11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3)

Sreeja Akula 3-2 Xin Ru Wong (12-14, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7)

Manika Batra 2-3 Jian Zeng (3-11, 11-3, 10-12, 12-10, 10-12)

Ayhika Mukherjee 3-1 Jingyi Zhou (11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5)

Volleyball: India 3-0 Chinese Taipei (25-22, 25-22, 25-21)

India Sailing Results on September 23 at Asian Games 2023

For the sailing events of the day, Indian Tatha Chitresh finished fifth, fifth, sixth, and fifth in the Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite Race 05, 06, 07, and 08, respectively.

Saravanan Vishnu also put up an impressive display in the Men's Dinghy - ILCA7, finishing first in Race 03, and seventh in Race 04.

For the Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17, the Indian team stood fourth, fifth, and fourth in Race 04, 05, and 06.

Meanwhile, for the Women's Windsurfer RS:X, Ganesh Ishwariya finished fourth in Races 04 and 05, and third in Race 06.

Sailor Nethra Kumanan ended the day with sixth and seventh place in the Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6 Race 03 and 04.

Meanwhile, Ali Eabad stood third in the Men's Windsurfer RS:X - RS:X Race 04 and 05 and stood second in Race 06.

For the Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil event at the games, athlete Jerome Savarimuthu finished seventh in race 5, 6, and 8, and fifth in Race 07.

For the Women's Skiff - 49erFX, the Indian duo of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma concluded the day with a fourth, second, and third finish in races 04, 05, 06.

India finished fifth and sixth at the Mixed Dinghy 470 Race 03 and 04. Sailor Neha Thakur stood third and first in the Girls Dinghy ILCA4 Race 03 and 04.

Rounding out the day for sailing at the Asian Games, the Indian men's Skiff - 49er team stood third in races 04 through 06, while Adhvait Menon came in third and twelfth for the Boys Dinghy - ILCA4 Race 03 and 04.