Asian Games 2023, September 19 Results: China hammer India 5-1 in football, Indian team wins against Cambodia in volleyball

China defeated India 5-1 in the opening match of the Asian Games 2023 men's football competition as the mega continental Games got underway on Tuesday, September 19. The Chinese team scored the first goal as Gao Tianyi found the net in the 16th minute. India equalized soon after thanks to a fantastic goal from Rahul KP. The score was 1-1 at half-time.

India could not keep China under control in the second half though. The Chinese team scored total four goals in the second half to win the match by 5-1. Dai Weijun scored from outside the box in the 51st minute, followed by two goals from Tao Qianglong in the span of three minutes. China had a 4-1 lead in the 75th minute.

Fang Hao entered his name in the scoresheet before the referee's final whistle, ensuring China got a +4 goal difference in the Asian Games 2023 men's football standings.

A few other matches were held in the men's football event. Indonesia defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-0. Myanmar recorded a 1-0 victory over Bangladesh, and Vietnam secured a 4-2 win against Mongolia.

India men's volleyball team starts Asian Games 2023 campaign on a winning note

While the Indian men's football team suffered a defeat against home team China, the men's volleyball team tamed Cambodia in the group-stage match. India won the match 3-0. They won the first game 25-14, followed by a 25-13 and 25-19 scoreline in the second and third games, respectively.

The opening round of rowing events will start tomorrow (September 20) with the likes of PB Aswathi, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Priya Devi Thangjam, Rukmani, Arun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh set to represent India. Mayank Chaphekar will be in action from 12 pm onwards in Modern Penthatlon (fencing) event, while the Indian men's volleyball team will play their second group stage match against Korea at 4 pm.

Sailing event will also get underway at 9 am. You can check out the complete Asian Games 2023 schedule of Indian athletes right here.