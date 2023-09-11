Asian Games 2023: Two athletes to be replaced for failing dope tests

Two Indian athletes will be replaced by their compatriots at the upcoming Asian Games following failed dope tests, after which they were handed provisional bans from the National Anti-Doping Agency.

The athletes who tested positive for banned substances are 14-year-old swimmer Ananya Nayak and wushu player Owais Sarwar. Nayak will be replaced by freestyle specialist Jhanvi Choudhary in the 4x100 meter relay event. Meanwhile, Suraj Yadav will head to the Asian Games instead of Owais Sarwar.

Nayak, who set a national record at the National Aquatic Championships in Hyderabad in July, tested positive for nandrolone, an anabolic steroid that aids in muscle strength and recovery times. The swimmer originally contested that her food supplement was contaminated. Given that this is her first offense, the Maharashtrian is looking at a 2-year ban.

Her replacement at the Asian Games, Jhanvi Choudhary, has won multiple gold medals in the national junior category and has broken state records in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events.

Meanwhile, Owais Sarwar Ahenger, a wushu player hailing from Ladakh, tested positive for multiple steroids. The steroids included 19-norandrosterone, mephentermine and its metabolite Phentermine.

Suraj Yadav, who will compete at the Asiad in place of Ahenger, recently became the champion at the Moscow Wushu Star International Championship.

Asian Games 2023: Other athletes who have been replaced

There have been several other last-minute changes to the Indian contingent that will be heading to Hangzhou. In the women's rugby team Akanksha Anand Katkade and Nirmalya Rout sustained injuries while practicing at the national camp. The players had to pull out of the competition, and were replaced by Priya Bansal and Hupi Majhi.

Changes have also been made to the women's basketball squad, where the originally selected athletes will reportedly be replaced with Anmolpreet Kaur, Bhandavya Hemmige Mahesha, Kavitha Jose, Sahana Shivamogga Mohan, Yashneet Kaur, Sahaji Pratap Singh, Princepal Singh and Pranav Prince.