Asian Games India Medal Tally Day 12

Day twelve of action in Hangzhou at the Asian Games 2023 resulted in 5 new additions to India's medal tally.

India got off to a golden start to the day when archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parmeet Kaur stood on top of the podium for the women's compound team event.

The Indian men's compound team consisting of Praveen Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathmesh Jawkar also won gold today.

Next up, the squash duo of Dipika Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu added the day's third gold to India's medal tally with their win in the mixed doubles event.

Adding onto that, veteran men's singles star Saurav Ghoshal claimed a squash silver. This marks his fifth consecutive medal at the Asian Games.

India's last medal of the day was thanks to wrestler Antim Panghal, who won bronze in the women's freestyle 53 Kg event.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Archery 2 - - Squash 1 1 - Wrestling - - 1

Day 12 India Medal Tally Breakdown

For their gold in the women's compound team event, the trio of Jyothi, Aditi, and Parmeet shot a 230 out of a possible 240. They narrowly beat the team of Chinese Taipei who scored 229.

The Indian men's compound team scored 235 points, beating their South Korean opponents by a mere five points.

Dynamic duo Dipika Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu raced to gold in their squash mixed doubles finals with relative ease. The Indians were up against Malaysia's Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal.

Winning the match in straight sets, the scoreline at the end of the 32-minute long affair read 11-10, 11-10 in favor of the Indians.

Meanwhile, Saurav Ghoshal got off to a strong start in his men's singles finals. The first seed of this tournament, this was Ghoshal's first Asian Games finals, despite 4 previous appearances.

Saurav won the first set of his 11-9 against Malaysian star Eain Yow Ng. However, he wasn't able to capitalize on his momentum and lost the next three games 9-11, 5-11, and 7-11.

For her bronze in wrestling, Antim Panghal got the better of Mongolian Bat-Ochir Bolortuyaa. In her maiden appearance at the Asian Games, the Indian made it to the podium after winning her bronze medal match 3-1.