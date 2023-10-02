Asian Games India Medal Tally Day 9 

Day nine of the Asian Games saw India walk away with a total of seven medals. Athletes across various track and field events stole the show once more, but despite valiant efforts Indian players weren't able to mine gold today.

Getting things going for India today were roller-skaters. Both the men's and women's 3000m relay team managed to clamber onto the podium for a bronze.

Next up, the table tennis duo of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost their women's doubles semi-finals, but secured a bronze nonetheless.

On the podium for athletics today were Parul Chaudhary and Priti, who finished second and third in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

Following in their footsteps, Ancy Sojan clinched silver in the women's long jump, while the mixed 4x400m relay team finished second as well.

This is what India's medal tally looked like at the end of 2nd October at the 2023 Asian Games.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Athletics - 3 1 Table Tennis - - 1 Roller Skating - - 2

Day 9 India Medal Tally Breakdown

For their bronze in the 3000m relay, the women's roller skating team consisting of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, and Aarathy Raj Kasturi finished behind Chinese Taipei and South Korea with a time of 4:34.861.

Meanwhile the men's team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale managed a time of 4:10.128 for their bronze.

The women's doubles duo of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee fell short against Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in a match that went all the way to the decider to seal their bronze.

In the women's 3000m steeplechase, Parul Chaudhary clocked 9:27.63 for her silver, as Priti brought home bronze with a finish time of 9:43.32. Bahrain's Yavi WM walked away with gold.

For her silver in the women's long jump, Ancy Sojan scored a stunning 6.63, which happens to be a personal best for her. Joining her on the podium was China's Xiong S who won gold, and Hong Kong's Yue Ny who claimed bronze.

Rounding out India's medal tally for the day, the mixed relay 4x400m team consisting of Ajmal Muhammed, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh, Subha Venkatesan initially finished in third place, but were upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka faced disqualification for a lane infringement.