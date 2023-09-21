Asian Games Opening Ceremony 2023 Date, Time & Venue

The 19th edition of the Asian Games is all set to kick off with a blitzing opening ceremony, scheduled for September 23rd. The sports enthusiasts from all over the world will be able to witness probably Asia's biggest sporting event, featuring over 40 different sports, and a large pool of talented and amateur athletes hailing from different parts of the continent.

Although some of the sports already began on 19th September, there will be an official opening ceremony to elevate the craze among fans, celebrating the tournament's legacy and its star-studded players.

The purpose of the ceremony is to depict the rich culture and heritage of the host nation, Hangzhou, China along with the sportsmanship and spirit of the game among the participating nations.

When and where will Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony take place?

As far as the venue for the ground-rocking Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony is concerned, the avant-garde Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium is all set to embrace it.

This stadium has a capacity to accommodate around 80-85,000 spectators. It was completed back in 2018, with the aim of hosting soccer matches, however, is set to welcome the prestigious Asiad opening ceremony.

The Executive Producer of the opening ceremony while talking in an interview with the CCTV+ journalist said that:

“The ceremony will portray the Ancient and Modern Hangzhou as well as the bond between the participating nations. It is a brilliant artwork of Chinese artists, our task is polishing ideas and presenting the thoughts through graphical motion”

As far as the largest pool is concerned, Hong Kong is set to send 680 athletes taking part in various contests throughout the competition. On the other hand, 655 athletes from India are all set to partake with great pride.

Players participating in these Games have a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Surely, the Asian Games 2023 is going to be the biggest hit this year.

Fans in India can enjoy the opening ceremony on the SONY Live app, and all SONY TV channels

Asian Games, also called Asiad, is a continental multi-national tournament, which is held every fourth year. While the first version of these Games dates back to 1951 being hosted by New Delhi, the last version was played in 2018.

Asian Games 2023 were originally scheduled for 2022, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China, it had to be rescheduled for the impending year, 2023.