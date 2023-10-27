Asian Para Games 2023 India Medal Winners: Complete list of medal winners on Day 4, October 26

It was a historic day for India at the Asian Para Games on October 26, Day 4 of the mega event. In just over an hour from the start of play, India crossed its best-ever haul of 73 medals at the Asian Para Games. Nithya Sre got India to the landmark when she won a medal in badminton.

India won 18 medals (3 gold, 3 silver and 12 bronze) on Day 4 of the Asian Para Games 2023. It was in athletics and badminton where Indians impressed the most. Golds were won in shooting and archery too.

The day began well for the country, as Para athlete Narayan Thakur won his second medal at the Asian Para Games with a 14:37 run in the Men's 100m T-35 event.

Further success in athletics came through the day, as Shreyansh Trivedi also won his second medal in the tournament by running an impressive 12:20 seconds in Men's 100m T-37 event.

Sachin Khilari delivered a massive throw of 16.03 to break the Games record and win a medal. Rohit Kumar settled for bronze in what was a personal best throw by the Indian.

Success wasn't limited to athletics alone, as early in the day, Sukant Kadam won a medal in badminton. Archer Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal clinched medals in Archery Men's Doubles - W1 Open event with a remarkable score of 125-120.

The watershed moment for India came when Nithya Sre clinched bronze for India in the Women's Singles SH6 event. The moment was historic and marked significant progress for the country in sports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his congratulatory messages. This history-making medal count is on the back of India winning 107 medals in the 2023 Asian Games, also a best-ever haul.

Further success was achieved for India in badminton, archery, and athletics as the medals tally kept increasing throughout the day.

List of all winners on Day 4 of Asian Para Games 2023

Athletics

Men's 100m T35 - Narayan Thakur (Bronze)

Men's 100m T37 - Shreyansh Trivedi (Bronze)

Men's Shot Put F46 - Sachin Khilari (Gold)

Men's Shot Put F46 - Rohit Kumar (Bronze)

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav (Silver)

Women's 200m T12 - Simran (Silver)

Men's Discus Throw F11 - Monu Ghanghas (Silver)

Men's Shot Put F55 - Muthuraja (Bronze)

Shooting

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 - Sidhartha Babu (Gold)

Badminton

Men's Singles SL4 - Sukant Kadam (Bronze)

Women's Singles SH6 - Sivan Nithya Sre Sumathy (Bronze)

Men's Doubles SH6 - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Krishna Nagar (Bronze)

Women's Singles SU5 - Manisha Ramadass (Bronze)

Men's Doubles SL3-SL4 - Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam (Bronze)

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Manisha Ramadass/Mandeep Kaur (Bronze)

Women's Doubles SH6 - Nithya Sre/Rachana Patel (Bronze)

Archery

Men's Doubles W1 Open - Adil Mohamed/Naveen Dalal (Bronze)

Women's Compound Mixed Team Open - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Gold)

Chess

Women's Individual Standard VI-BI - Himanshi Bhaveshkumar Rathi (Bronze)