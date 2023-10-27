Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Table: Updated Standings after Day 4

India are currently placed 8th in the Asian Para Games 2023 medals tally after Day 4. They won 18 medals on the 4th day of the quadrennial event.

China remains atop the medal table, having added 93 to their tally on Thursday. They have 393 medals, including 157 gold, 128 silver, and 108 bronze medals.

Iran (96 medals) and Japan (104 medals) occupy the 2nd and 3rd positions in the medals tally, respectively. Iran is ahead of Japan, thanks to their 32 gold medals. Meanwhile, Japan has 30 gold medals thus far at the event.

The Republic of Korea has climbed up three places and is 4th in the medals tally. Uzbekistan (62 medals), Thailand (75 medals), and Indonesia (62 medals) are the next three nations placed between 5th-7th in the medals tally.

India's medal winners on Day 4 at the Asian Para Games 2023

Here is the list of all Indian athletes who won a medal on Day 4 at the Asian Para Games 2023:

Athletics

Men's 100m T35 - Narayan Thakur (Bronze)

Men's 100m T37 - Shreyansh Trivedi (Bronze)

Men's Shot Put F46 - Sachin Khilari (Gold)

Men's Shot Put F46 - Rohit Kumar (Bronze)

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav (Silver)

Women's 200m T12 - Simran (Silver)

Men's Discus Throw F11 - Monu Ghanghas (Silver)

Men's Shot Put F55 - Muthuraja (Bronze)

Shooting

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 - Sidhartha Babu (Gold)

Badminton

Men's Singles SL4 - Sukant Kadam (Bronze)

Women's Singles SH6 - Sivan Nithya Sre Sumathy (Bronze)

Men's Doubles SH6 - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Krishna Nagar (Bronze)

Women's Singles SU5 - Manisha Ramadass (Bronze)

Men's Doubles SL3-SL4 - Pramod Bhagat/Sukant Kadam (Bronze)

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Manisha Ramadass/Mandeep Kaur (Bronze)

Women's Doubles SH6 - Nithya Sre/Rachana Patel (Bronze)

Archery

Men's Doubles W1 Open - Adil Mohamed/Naveen Dalal (Bronze)

Women's Compound Mixed Team Open - Sheetal Devi/Rakesh Kumar (Gold)

Chess

Women's Individual Standard VI-BI - Himanshi Bhaveshkumar Rathi (Bronze)