Asian Para Games 2023 Medal Tally: Updated Standings after Day 5

China added 100 more medals to their medal tally in the ongoing edition of the Asian Para Games 2023. They have 493 medals (196 gold, 159 silver, and 138 bronze) thus far in the quadrennial event.

Japan moves to 2nd place with 139 medals, while Iran are placed 3rd in the Asian Para Games 2023 medal tally with 115 medals. They are the only three nations to cross the 100 mark at the event.

The Republic of Korea (95 medals) continues to sit in 4th place in the standings. Meanwhile, Indonesia (79 medals) climbs up the ladder by a couple of places to occupy 5th place.

Team India are placed 6th in the medal table with 99 medals (25 gold, 29 silver, and 45 bronze). Thailand (96 medals), Uzbekistan (72 medals), Kazakhstan (41 medals), and Hong Kong (44 medals) are the next four teams to make up the top 10 teams in the Asian Para Games 2023 standings.

India's medal winners on Day 5 at the Asian Para Games 2023

Here is the list of all Indian athletes who won a medal on Day 5 at the Asian Para Games 2023:

Badminton

Men's Singles SH6 - Krishna Nagar (Silver)

Men's Singles SL4 - Yathiraj Suhas Lalinkere (Gold)

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Manasi Joshi/Thulasimathi Murugesan (Silver)

Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat (Gold)

Men's Singles SL3 - Nitesh Kumar (Silver)

Women's Singles SU5 - Thulasimathi Murugesan (Gold)

Men's Doubles SU5 - Chirag Baretha/Raj Kumar (Gold)

Men's Doubles SL3-SL4 - Nitesh Kumar/Tarun (Silver)

Archery

Women's Individual Compound - Sheetal Devi (Gold)

Men's Individual Compound - Rakesh Kumar (Silver)

Swimming

Men's 50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav (Bronze)

Athletics

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Pradeep Kumar (Silver)

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Laxit (Bronze)

Women's Discus Throw F37/38 - Lakhsmi (Bronze)

Men's 1500m T38 - Raman Sharma (Gold)

Men's Shot Put F37 - Manu (Bronze)

Men's Long Jump T64 - Solairaj Dharmaraj (Gold)