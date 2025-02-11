Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 11

People's Republic of China are placed atop the Asian Winter Games 2025 medal tally with 70 medals, including 27 gold, 23 silver, and 20 bronze. Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea are second in the standings with 35 medals, including 11 bronze, 12 gold, and as many silver medals.

Japan are placed third in the Asian Winter Games 2025 standings with 21 medals, having won five gold, six silver, and 10 bronze. Kazakhstan are fourth in the medal tally with 13 medals, having clinched three gold, six silver, and four bronze. Chinese Taipei and Thailand are jointly placed fifth in the standings with one bronze medal apiece.

The 2025 edition of the Asian Winter Games commenced on February 7, and will conclude on February 14. The tournament is taking place in Harbin, China, and the hosts are favorites to win the competition.

Asian Winter Games 2025: List of Sports

64 events will take place across 11 sports at the Asian Winter Games 2025. Here is the complete list of sports and events:

Alpine skiing

Women's slalom Men's slalom

Biathlon

Women's 7.5km sprint Men's 10km sprint Women's 4x6 km relay Men's 4x7.5 km relay

Cross-country skiing

Men's sprint Women's sprint Women's 5km freestyle Men's 10km freestyle Women's 4x5 km relay Men's 4x7.5 km relay

Curling

Men's team Women's team Mixed doubles

Figure skating

Rhythm Dance Short program (Men's, Women's & Pairs) Free dance (Men's, Women's & Pairs) Free skating (Men's, Women's & Pairs)

Freestyle skiing

Men's/Women's halfpipe Men's/Women's aerials Mixed team ariels Men's/Women's slopestyle Men's/Women's synchro Men's/Women's big air

Ice hockey

Men Women

Short-track speed skating

Men's/Women's 1500m Men's/Women's 1000m Men's/Women's 500m Mixed Team Relay Women's 3000m relay Men's 5000m relay

Ski mountaineering

Men's sprint Women's sprint Mixed relay

Snowboarding

Men's/Women's slopestyle Men's/Women's big air Men's/Women's halfpipe

Speed skating

Men's 100m Women's 100m Men's 1500m Women's 1500m Women's 500m Men's 500m Men's 5000m Women's team sprint Women's 3000m Men's team sprint Men's 1000m Women's 1000m Men's team pursuit Women's team pursuit

