  • Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 11

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 11, 2025 20:36 IST
Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally
People's Republic of China are placed atop the Asian Winter Games 2025 medal tally with 70 medals, including 27 gold, 23 silver, and 20 bronze. Meanwhile, the Republic of Korea are second in the standings with 35 medals, including 11 bronze, 12 gold, and as many silver medals.

Japan are placed third in the Asian Winter Games 2025 standings with 21 medals, having won five gold, six silver, and 10 bronze. Kazakhstan are fourth in the medal tally with 13 medals, having clinched three gold, six silver, and four bronze. Chinese Taipei and Thailand are jointly placed fifth in the standings with one bronze medal apiece.

The 2025 edition of the Asian Winter Games commenced on February 7, and will conclude on February 14. The tournament is taking place in Harbin, China, and the hosts are favorites to win the competition.

Asian Winter Games 2025: List of Sports

64 events will take place across 11 sports at the Asian Winter Games 2025. Here is the complete list of sports and events:

Alpine skiing

  1. Women's slalom
  2. Men's slalom

Biathlon

  1. Women's 7.5km sprint
  2. Men's 10km sprint
  3. Women's 4x6 km relay
  4. Men's 4x7.5 km relay

Cross-country skiing

  1. Men's sprint
  2. Women's sprint
  3. Women's 5km freestyle
  4. Men's 10km freestyle
  5. Women's 4x5 km relay
  6. Men's 4x7.5 km relay

Curling

  1. Men's team
  2. Women's team
  3. Mixed doubles

Figure skating

  1. Rhythm Dance
  2. Short program (Men's, Women's & Pairs)
  3. Free dance (Men's, Women's & Pairs)
  4. Free skating (Men's, Women's & Pairs)

Freestyle skiing

  1. Men's/Women's halfpipe
  2. Men's/Women's aerials
  3. Mixed team ariels
  4. Men's/Women's slopestyle
  5. Men's/Women's synchro
  6. Men's/Women's big air

Ice hockey

  1. Men
  2. Women

Short-track speed skating

  1. Men's/Women's 1500m
  2. Men's/Women's 1000m
  3. Men's/Women's 500m
  4. Mixed Team Relay
  5. Women's 3000m relay
  6. Men's 5000m relay

Ski mountaineering

  1. Men's sprint
  2. Women's sprint
  3. Mixed relay

Snowboarding

  1. Men's/Women's slopestyle
  2. Men's/Women's big air
  3. Men's/Women's halfpipe

Speed skating

  1. Men's 100m
  2. Women's 100m
  3. Men's 1500m
  4. Women's 1500m
  5. Women's 500m
  6. Men's 500m
  7. Men's 5000m
  8. Women's team sprint
  9. Women's 3000m
  10. Men's team sprint
  11. Men's 1000m
  12. Women's 1000m
  13. Men's team pursuit
  14. Women's team pursuit
Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
