Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 12

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 12, 2025 21:48 IST
Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally
China have retained the top spot in the Asian Winter Games 2025 medal tally with 79 medals, including 31 gold, 26 silver, and 22 bronze. The hosts won nine medals on Wednesday, February 12, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze.

The Republic of Korea are second in the standings with 37 points, including 13 silver, 12 gold, and as many bronze medals. They bagged one silver and one bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Japan have retained the third position in the Asian Winter Games 2025 standings with 27 medals, having won 13 bronze, seven gold, and as many silver medals. The Asian nation won six medals to keep third place intact.

Kazakhstan won one silver and bronze medal on February 12 to take their tally to 15. They are fourth in the medal tally with three gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals. Uzbekistan have jumped into the fifth position with one gold medal.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea are sixth in the standings with one silver medal while Chinese Taipei and Thailand have slipped to the seventh position in the standings with one bronze medal apiece.

Asian Winter Games 2025: List of countries and number of participants

  1. Afghanistan - 3
  2. Bahrain - 18
  3. Bhutan - 1
  4. Cambodia - 4
  5. China - 170
  6. Hong Kong - 73
  7. India - 59
  8. Indonesia - 6
  9. Iran - 14
  10. Japan - 151
  11. Jordan - 1
  12. Kazakhstan - 138
  13. Kuwait - 27
  14. Kyrgyzstan - 40
  15. Lebanon - 16
  16. Macau - 21
  17. Malaysia - 8
  18. Mongolia - 35
  19. Nepal - 4
  20. North Korea - 3
  21. Pakistan - 2
  22. Philippines - 19
  23. Qatar - 15
  24. Saudi Arabia - 8
  25. Singapore - 23
  26. South Korea - 149
  27. Sri Lanka - 4
  28. Chinese Taipei - 67
  29. Tajikistan - 4
  30. Thailand - 85
  31. Turkmenistan - 25
  32. United Arab Emirates - 7
  33. Uzbekistan - 23
  34. Vietnam - 1
Edited by Ritwik Kumar
