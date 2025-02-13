Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 13

Hosts China have retained the first position in the Asian Winter Games 2025 tally with 82 medals, including 32 gold, 26 silver, and 24 bronze. They won three medals on the penultimate day of the competition, including one gold and a couple of bronze.

South Korea are second in the medal tally with 42 medals, having won 15 gold, 14 bronze, and 13 silver medals. They bagged three golds, one silver, and a bronze on the seventh day of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Japan have retained the third position with 34 medals. They have bagged nine gold, 11 silver, and 14 bronze medals thus far in the 2025 edition of the Asian Winter Games. The Asian nation won two gold, four silver, and one bronze medal on February 13.

With one silver and two bronze medals on Day 7, Kazakhstan have taken their total to 18 medals. They have clinched three gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals in the ongoing edition of the Asian Winter Games in China.

Uzbekistan are fifth in the medal tally with one gold medal, while North Korea are sixth with a silver medal. Chinese Taipei and Thailand are seventh in the standings with one bronze medal apiece.

Asian Winter Games 2025: List of Venues and list of sports hosted

Hall ABC of the Harbin International Convention Exhibition and Sports Center - Opening and Closing Ceremonies Pingfang District Curling Arena - Curling Harbin Sport University - Ice hockey Harbin Ice Hockey Arena - Ice hockey finals Heilongjiang Winter Sports Training Center Arena - Figure skating and Short track speed skating Heilongjiang Winter Sports Training Center - Speed Skating Yabuli Ski Resort - Alpine skiing, Biathlon, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Ski mountaineering and Snowboarding

