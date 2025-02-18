  • home icon
  • Sports
  • Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Where did the teams finish in the standings after the tournament?

Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Where did the teams finish in the standings after the tournament?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 18, 2025 08:47 IST
Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally
Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally

China finished first in the Asian Winter Games 2025 medal tally with 85 medals, including 32 gold, 27 silver, and 26 bronze. Meanwhile, South Korea finished second with 45 medals - 16 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze. Japan secured third place with 37 medals, including 10 gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze.

Ad

Kazakhstan finished fourth in the Asian Winter Games 2025 standings with 20 medals. They won four gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals in the recently concluded competition.

Philippines and Uzbekistan jointly secured fifth place in the medal tally, each with one gold medal. North Korea finished seventh in the standings with one silver medal, while Chinese Taipei and Thailand each bagged one bronze medal in the tournament.

All-time Asian Winter Games medal tally

Japan are placed atop the all-time Asian Winter Games medal tally with 434 medals. They have clinched 148 gold, 156 silver, and 130 bronze medals across nine editions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

China are second in the medal tally with 369 medals, including 126 gold, 112 silver, and 131 bronze. With 294 medals, South Korea are placed third in the all-time Asian Winter Games medal tally. They have bagged 90 gold, 98 silver, and 106 bronze medals.

Kazakhstan have 215 medals and are placed fourth, courtesy of 82 gold, 71 silver, and 62 bronze medals. Uzbekistan are fifth in the standings with eight medals, including four bronze, two silver, and as many gold medals.

North Korea are sixth with 18 medals, while Lebanon are seventh with one gold and one silver medal. The Philippines are eighth in the standings with one gold medal. Meanwhile, Mongolia are placed ninth with one silver and six bronze medals.

Iran are 10th with three medals, having won one silver and two bronze. Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan have bagged one bronze medal each across nine editions of the Asian Winter Games.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी