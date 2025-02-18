Asian Winter Games 2025 Medal Tally: Where did the teams finish in the standings after the tournament?

China finished first in the Asian Winter Games 2025 medal tally with 85 medals, including 32 gold, 27 silver, and 26 bronze. Meanwhile, South Korea finished second with 45 medals - 16 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze. Japan secured third place with 37 medals, including 10 gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze.

Ad

Kazakhstan finished fourth in the Asian Winter Games 2025 standings with 20 medals. They won four gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals in the recently concluded competition.

Philippines and Uzbekistan jointly secured fifth place in the medal tally, each with one gold medal. North Korea finished seventh in the standings with one silver medal, while Chinese Taipei and Thailand each bagged one bronze medal in the tournament.

All-time Asian Winter Games medal tally

Japan are placed atop the all-time Asian Winter Games medal tally with 434 medals. They have clinched 148 gold, 156 silver, and 130 bronze medals across nine editions.

Ad

Trending

China are second in the medal tally with 369 medals, including 126 gold, 112 silver, and 131 bronze. With 294 medals, South Korea are placed third in the all-time Asian Winter Games medal tally. They have bagged 90 gold, 98 silver, and 106 bronze medals.

Kazakhstan have 215 medals and are placed fourth, courtesy of 82 gold, 71 silver, and 62 bronze medals. Uzbekistan are fifth in the standings with eight medals, including four bronze, two silver, and as many gold medals.

North Korea are sixth with 18 medals, while Lebanon are seventh with one gold and one silver medal. The Philippines are eighth in the standings with one gold medal. Meanwhile, Mongolia are placed ninth with one silver and six bronze medals.

Iran are 10th with three medals, having won one silver and two bronze. Chinese Taipei, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan have bagged one bronze medal each across nine editions of the Asian Winter Games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback