Asian Winter Games 2025: Men's ice hockey points table at the end of the tournament

India, Hong Kong, Turkmenistan and Macau were drawn in Group C of the men's Ice Hockey event at the Asian Winter Games 2025. Hong Kong finished atop the Group C standings with six points from three matches, having won all their games. They finished the group stage with a goal difference of 59, scoring 61 goals and conceding just twice.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan secured second place in the points table with six points from three matches, including two wins and a loss. They have a goal difference of 40, scoring 46 goals and conceding six times.

India finished third in the Group C points table with three points from as many games, having won one match and lost a couple of games. They have a goal difference of -46, scoring five goals and conceding 51.

Macau, on the other hand, have finished at the bottom of the standings with three losses. They have zero points and a goal difference of 53, having scored three goals and conceded 56.

In Group B, Kyrgyzstan finished atop with eight points and a score difference of 39 from three matches, including two wins and one win in overtime. Kuwait (seven points), Singapore (three points), and Bahrain (zero points) were the next three teams in the standings.

Kazakhstan (15 points), South Korea (11 points), Japan (nine points), China (seven points), Chinese Taipei (three points), and Thailand (zero points) were placed first to sixth in Group A of the men's ice hockey event at the Asian Winter Games 2025.

All six teams from Group A and the top team from Groups B and C qualified for the quarter-finals.

Asian Winter Games 2025: Men's Ice Hockey Knockout stage results & fixtures

Tuesday, February 11

1st Quarter-final: Kazakhstan 24-0 Hong Kong

2nd Quarter-final: China 7-2 Chinese Taipei

3rd Quarter-final: Japan 15-2 Thailand

4th Quarter-final: South Korea 20-0 Kyrgyzstan

Thursday, February 13

Semi-Final 1: Kazakhstan vs China

Semi-Final 2: Japan vs South Korea

Friday, February 14

Bronze Medal Match: TBC vs TBC

Gold Medal Match: TBD vs TBD

