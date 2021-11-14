Association of Indian Universities to conduct its annual sports calendar from December 15

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) will start its 2021-2020 annual sports calendar on December 15. The competition was delayed due to the pandemic and the academic calendar starting in October this year, an AIU official said on Saturday. The 2020 sports calendar was disrupted due to escalating Covid-19 crises in India

According to the AIU official, the tentative sports calendar for the All India Inter-University competition has been chalked out. It is expected to start on December 15, 2021.

“The first phase of the All India Inter-University competition will commence from December 15 to January 15. While the second phase will be conducted between March to April,” said the AIU official.

The first phase of the All India Inter University competition will be conducted in 19 disciplines. It will feature in the second edition of the Khelo India University Games scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in March.

Based on the performance at the All India competition (December 15 - January 15), AIU will select athletes for the second edition of the Khelo India University Games. The Games are scheduled to be held from March 5 to 13 in Bengaluru.

The first edition of the Khelo India University Games was held in February 2020 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

AIU has added more disciplines to the calendar

According to an official at the AIU, shooting, yoga and mallakhamba have been added to the Khelo India University Games calendar this year. He said:

“Due to technical reasons, shooting discipline couldn’t be organised in the first edition of the Khelo India University Games. Since shooting is one of the key events, India shooters have potential to win medals at the World University Games, it has been included in the calendar."

During the All India Inter-University competition being organized between December 15 and January 15, AIU will also select potential athletes for the rescheduled 2022 World University Games to be held in China.

Edited by Diptanil Roy