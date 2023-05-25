Athletes juggle with academics yet enthusiastic to compete at Khelo India University Games

The majority of athletes competing at the ongoing third edition of the Khelo India University Games being held across different cities of Uttar Pradesh are juggling with academics and competition.

Delhi’s shotgun shooter Kabir Sharma, a student of Delhi University is one of them. Sharma doesn’t want to miss the opportunity to compete in the shotgun event of the Khelo India University Games.

Since Uttar Pradesh doesn’t have modern shooting ranges, the competition is being held at Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges from Friday.

Sharma, who has been a member of the national junior squad for more than three years, was seen practicing in the morning session at the ranges on Thursday but rushed back to college to appear for his annual college examination.

“I’ve my exam at 3 pm. I’ve three hours at hand to reach college from shooting ranges,” the Delhi University student said of managing academics and sport.

According to Sharma, Khelo India University Games is a good platform to compete as competitors get widespread publicity.

“All the events are shown live on TV. It is good for sports and athletes,” Sharma added. “I’m lucky to be part of the Delhi University team.”

Aashima Ahlawat, a final-year student of Delhi University is another shooter who is managing her time between shooting ranges and studies. She is enthusiastic to compete at the Khelo India University Games.

““My practice for the university games has been on expected lines. I should be able to perform on expected lines,” Aashima added.

Far away from shooting ranges at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), some of the players weren’t able to deliver their best in kabaddi as they were busy with their college examinations.

“We hardly got time to practice for the Khelo India University Games due to examination,” one of the players of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur (Chattisgarh) said.

Despite the burden of academics, the Delhi Jamia Millia University men’s basketball team was able to continue with their practice. Jamia Millia men’s basketball team outplayed Panjab University, Chandigarh 86-68 in their opening league match.

“Students who were busy with exam were given leave from practice, while others sweated on the court,” Sher Singh, Jamia Millia’s basketball team coach said.

