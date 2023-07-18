Australian state of Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

In a surprising twist of events on the morning of 18 July, the Premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Dan Andrews, announced that the 2026 Commonwealth Games will not be hosted by his province. This puts the whole 2026 Commonwealth Games in doubt, causing shock among fans and the sports community worldwide.

On their part, the Victorian government claims that the estimated $6 billion cost to host the games was too high for the state to bear, with negligible economic benefit. This decision comes from a team including Organising Committee chair Peggy O’Neal, Victoria 2026 CWG CEO Jeroen Weimar, and Office of the Commonwealth Games CEO Allen Garner.

Victoria originally stepped in to host the 2026 games in early April 2022, after over two months of back and forth with the CGF. This sudden backtrack has left the future of the 2026 games uncertain.

Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt

Speaking on the issue, Premier Dan Andrews said:

“We were pleased to be asked to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games – but not at any price. I think all Victorians would agree that more than $6 billion is just too much.

“Locals have told us that more places to live and more places to stay across regional Victoria is what really matters – so that’s exactly what we’ll deliver.”

What happens to the Commonwealth Games now?

Despite this new development, the possibility of there being a 2026 CWG has not totally disappeared. In an effort to aid the CGF in finding a new host, the Victorian government intends to reach a speedy resolution of all previously agreed upon contractual terms.

This includes a reasonable settlement of costs incurred, the amount of which has not yet been disclosed.

Victoria hoping to find quick resolutions to contractual agreements

On their end, the Victorian Government plans to redirect a certain amount of the funds that would have been taken up by the games for the growth and development of Victoria. This will include permanent and new sporting infrastructure projects that would have been dedicated to the games.

Given the time-bound nature of the issue, sports fans worldwide have their fingers crossed for the 2026 edition of the CWG.