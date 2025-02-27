Basketball SABA Women’s Championship 2025 Points Table: Where did the teams finish at the end of the group stage?

India finished atop the 3rd SABA Women's Championship 2025 points table with four points from two matches, having won both games. They had a point difference of +169, having scored 226 points and conceded 57. The hosts defeated Nepal in the season opener and also registered a victory against the Maldives.

Ad

Meanwhile, Maldives secured second place in the standings with three points from two matches, including one win and a loss. They started their campaign with a seven-point victory over Nepal but faced an 88-point loss to India in the final group-stage encounter.

Maldives finished the league stage with a score difference of -81, having scored 78 points and conceded 159.

Nepal, on the other hand, finished last in the standings with two points from as many games. They lost both their matches and finished with a score difference of -88, scoring 76 points and conceding 166.

Ad

Trending

Basketball SABA Women's Championship 2025: What happened in the final?

The top two teams in the SABA Women's Championship 2025 points table locked horns in the summit clash of the tournament at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

Hosts India thrashed Maldives 107-32 in the final to win the trophy in their maiden appearance in the tournament. They bagged the first quarter 19-10 and thrashed the Maldives in the next couple of quarters with scores of 30-7 and 27-5. India had a great outing in the fourth quarter, too, with a score of 31-10.

Ad

Maldives finished as the runners-up and took home the silver medal, marking their best finish in the tournament's history. They won the bronze medal in the previous editions in 2016 and 2022.

Meanwhile, two-time runners-up Nepal crashed out of the 2025 edition of the SABA Women's Championship early and won their first-ever bronze medal in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback