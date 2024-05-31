Boxing Federation of India agrees to join the World Boxing

In a significant development for Indian boxing, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has formally agreed to become a member of World Boxing, the prestigious International Federation dedicated to upholding the sport's legacy within the Olympic Movement.

BFI's General Assembly approved the membership application and will be ratified by World Boxing's Executive Board. BFI President, Mr. Ajay Singh, recently met with World Boxing's leadership to explore avenues for Indian support in expanding the Federation's Asian membership.

The President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, spoke about the matter and welcomed India to the World Boxing family. He stated:

“India is a very important country in international boxing and we look forward to welcoming the BFI into the growing World Boxing family. This is a very exciting development which will significantly increase our presence in Asia and I look forward to working closely with the BFI in delivering our common goals."

He further told the media:

“In both its public comments and during our recent meeting, the IOC has delivered a clear message to all National Federations that if they want boxers from their country to have the opportunity to compete at future Olympic Games then they must now join World Boxing."

"This is the only path that will see our sport remain in the Olympic Games after Paris 2024 and National Federations must act now and follow the example of the BFI if they want boxing to have any chance of still being part of the programme at Los Angeles 2028.”

Mr. Ajay Singh, President of the BFI, also held crucial discussions with World Boxing's President and Secretary General, laying out plans for India's robust support in bolstering the Federation's presence across Asia. With BFI being one of the largest National Federations in the region, its involvement holds significant promise for the sport's growth.

BFI President Mr Ajay Singh said:

“It is absolutely vital to the sustainability of boxing that it retains its Olympics status, so we are delighted to join World Boxing and look forward to working closely with the Executive Board and our fellow members to shape the future development of the sport and deliver a brighter future for boxers across the world."

Mr. Ajay concluded:

“The BFI shares the same values and goals as World Boxing and are keen to play a leading role in its development. We also wish to be at the forefront of the formation and hosting of a new Asian confederation to ensure boxing continues to expand and grow its membership on the continent.”

With this strategic partnership, BFI reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the advancement and global promotion of boxing, heralding an exciting new chapter in the sport's illustrious journey.