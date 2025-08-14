Carson Hocevar admits to letting Zane Smith pass at Watkins Glen to 'mend' unintentional Iowa wreck

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar recently spoke about his Cup Series race at Watkins Glen. He also admitted to giving up a spot to his former teammate, Zane Smith.

The 22-year-old drives the #77 Chevrolet ZL1 for Spire Motorsports team. During the Cup Series race held at Iowa Speedway, he lost control of his car into turn one and crashed into the side of Zane Smith's #38 car, sending him into the safety barrier. This made Smith furious as in the weeks leading up to Iowa, he had been involved in several crashes, none of which were his fault. To make up for the incident, during the race at Watkins Glen, Hocevar moved over to let Smith pass as a way to amend their relationship.

While addressing the press during the post-race conference, the #77 drivers admitted to giving Smith the spot. He said (via Jeff Gluck)

"if I could give that back in a spot that wasn't going to cost me anything, hopefully that mends a little bit of their race car getting wrecked (at Iowa) -- which wasn't intentional by any means."

Carson Hocevar is known for his ruthless on track style and is often called as the 'Intimidator'. Many media outlets believe that this was a small gesture to amend his relationship with his former teammate.

Carson Hocevar speaks about having no friends in NASCAR

Carson Hocevar recently spoke about friendships in NASCAR. The youngster admitted to not talking or hanging out with any driver even before he made it to the big leagues.

The 22-year-old has had many run in with various drivers this year due to his agressive driving style. He is currently in his second season in the Cup Series. He spoke about the same via Dale Jr. Download, a podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and he spoke about how there's not one driver in he series he can call friend. He admitted to hanging out with his iRacing buddies. He said

“Nope.” [0:12]"

The driver admitted to hanging out with fellow drivers once. He said:

“I've only hung out one time with any other driver. It was SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) and Bubba (Wallace) at his property. One time.”

Dale Jr, further questioned him about which driver talks to him the most, to which he replied by saying:

“F**k, I don't know [...] Whoever I didn't run into last week. I just know that I don't really talk to anybody.”

Carson Hocevar has had a strong season so far this year. He has had multiple races where he came close to scoring his maiden win, including the Atlanta Spring race, where he finished in second place. He also earned a second place finish at the Nashville Speedway. So far in the season, he has scored two top-fives, and four top-tens and is currently in 20th place in the points table.

