"Centre wants big sporting events to be held more frequently in India" - Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur's inauguration of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023 in India signals India's path to becoming a sports superpower.

It is the first time that India is hosting this prestigious event. The significance of this event lies in its potential to pave the way for more prominent sports competitions on Indian soil.

Anurag Thakur expressed his desire for India to host more significant sports events regularly. Hosting the Asian Youth and Junior Level Weightlifting Championships showcases India's growing prowess in sports organization.

"We want that big sports events to be held more frequently in India," Thakur told the media at the event. "The organisation of this Asian Youth and Junior Level Weightlifting Championships in India for the first time is an achievement. The presidents of Asian and International weightlifting bodies have said that facilities in India are top-class and worthy of holding a world championship."

The sports minister added:

"This will fulfill our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a sports superpower. If you want to make your country a sporting superpower, then such big events should be held more frequently."

One notable aspect of the event is the endorsement it received from the Presidents of Asian and International weightlifting bodies. They praised India's top-class facilities, which are deemed worthy of hosting a World Championship. Such recognition further bolsters India's reputation as a capable host for global sporting events.

The Minister underscored how this achievement aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a sports superpower. To fulfill this dream, Anurag Thakur emphasized the need to host more events of this magnitude.

More than 30 Indian weightlifters, including talented Khelo India Athletes, will compete in this prestigious international event. Their impressive performance at the recent Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships has already showcased India's potential.

Their participation in the Asian Youth and Junior Level Weightlifting Championships will further strengthen the country's representation and bolster its confidence in excelling globally.

Anurag Thakur lauds WFI and Indian Weightlifters ahead of Asian Youth and Junior Championships

The Union Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, praised the Weightlifting Federation of India (WFI) for hosting the prestigious Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Despite the challenges, the WFI, led by President Sahdev Yadav, demonstrated determination and capability.

Thakur also highlighted the accomplishments of revered Indian weightlifters like Karnam Malleshwari and Mirabai Chanu, who serve as inspirations for young athletes.

Additionally, he congratulated rising talents, such as Martina Devi, Harshada Garud, and Dhanush Loganathan, for their exceptional performances in various events, including the Khelo India Games.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships will take place from July 28 to August 5, 2023. It provides India's weightlifting talent with an excellent international platform to showcase their skills.

The minister's recognition of the WFI's efforts and acknowledgement of accomplished athletes signal the country's commitment to nurturing and supporting its sporting talent.