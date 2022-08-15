Chennai Quick Guns suffer second consecutive defeat in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, lose to Odisha Juggernauts by 8 points

Chennai Quick Guns failed to register their first win in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 as they suffered a 43-51 defeat at the hands of Odisha Juggernauts. Last night in Pune (August 14), Chennai lost to the Telugu Yoddhas by 10 points, and today (August 15), they lost to Odisha by eight points.

Chennai Quick Guns captan Amit Patil won the toss and decided to defend first at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. The Chennai-based franchise performed decently in Turn 1. However, a solid show from Odisha's attacking department helped them take a 20-2 lead.

When Odisha Juggernauts defended, they had a four-point dream run. The Quick Guns scored 19 points in their attack and ended the first innings trailing 21-24.

Chennai Quick Guns put on impressive showing in the powerplay of Odisha Juggernauts

The second half got underway with Odisha attacking again. This time, the Quick Guns impressed with their defensive skills as they had a dream run in the powerplay. However, Odisha eventually managed to gain 25 points, extending their lead to 49-21.

Chennai tried their best to bounce back but fell short by eight points. In the fourth turn, Odisha's defenders earned two points for their team while Chennai's attackers scored 22 points.

Dilip Khandavi was adjudged the Best Defender of the Match. The Odisha Juggernauts defender spent 61 seconds on the field during his team's defense. His teammate Mahesha P won the Best Attacker award for scoring six points.

Odisha Juggernauts will be in action tomorrow evening (August 16) against the Gujarat Giants. Both teams have defeated the Chennai-based team.

It will be exciting to see who comes out on top tomorrow. The other match of the day will see the Telugu Yoddhas battle the Rajasthan Warriors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar