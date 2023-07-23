Chief Minister MK Stalin extends offer of training in Tamil Nadu to Manipur athletes ahead of Asian Games 2023

Manipur's recent crisis has had far-reaching effects on athletes nationwide, including renowned sports stars like Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu.

Now, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has offered to provide facilities for Manipur's players to train ahead of the Asian Games 2023.

In an official press release, MK Stalin expressed concern about Manipur's conditions and pledged assistance to the state's athletes.

Tamil Nadu's Sports Development Department assures high-quality practice for the players. Their reputation for producing national and international athletes, particularly women, has gained admiration.

Tamil Nadu's support aims to help Manipur players prepare for prestigious events like the Asian Games and Khelo India. As the large South Indian state gears up to host the Khelo India Games 2024, it seeks to provide the players with opportunities to excel.

In a diverse country like India, sports serve as a unifying force, transcending regional boundaries. Supporting athletes from other states exemplifies the collective spirit of India's sporting community.

Embattled Manipur has been a leading state for sports in India

Manipur boasts of a remarkably long list of famous and successful sports personalities. Boxer Mary Kom won the Olympic bronze medal in 2012. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu earned silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making the entire country proud.

Kunjarani Devi won bronze at the Asian Games and gold at the Commonwealth Games. Boithang Haokip excels in football, representing SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

Kalpana Devi showcased her judo prowess, securing the Commonwealth Games bronze. The athletes continue to make the nation proud with their exceptional achievements.

Their dedication and talent inspire generations, leaving an indelible mark on India's sporting history. Their success reinforces the importance of nurturing and supporting athletes, enabling them to excel on global platforms.

As their sporting legacy thrives, it serves as a testament to the untapped potential across India's diverse regions. The journey of these sports icons exemplifies the power of perseverance and determination.

By continuing to support and encourage sporting talent, India can unearth countless gems, adding to the nation's sporting glory. Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu, Kunjarani Devi, and countless others have made India proud with their sporting achievements.