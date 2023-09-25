“China me aake China ko hi haraya” - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar after India men win 10m air rifle event in Asian Games 2023 

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was on Cloud 9 after India won the 10-metre air rifle event in the Asian Games 2023 on Monday, September 25. It also happened to be India’s first gold medal in the ongoing tournament in Hangzhou.

The Indian team, comprising, Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Divyansh Singh Panwar, finished on top after beating China. The trio also made a world record with 1893.7 points.

Back in August, China set the record with 1893.3 points in the Baku World Championship. Tomar was delighted after India were able to take down China in the latter’s backyard.

“We are very happy after winning the gold medal in the team event. We also made a world record. I am also happy for the fact that I won the bronze medal individually."

“We never thought that we could make a world record. It is a proud moment for our country. China me aake China ko hi haraya (beating China in China,” Tomar was quoted as saying to Sony Sports Network.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar impressive in Asian Games individuals

As mentioned by Tomar following India’s triumphant run in the team event, he also won the bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle event. He went past his countryman Rudrankksh Patil in a shoot-off to win the bronze medal.

Tomar finished third while China’s Sheng Lihao and South Korea’s Hajun Park won the gold and silver medals respectively. Lihao also entered the record books after making a world record 253.3 points. Park, on the other hand, finished with 251.3 points.

Tomar started his career in shooting back in 2015 when he joined the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal. He also took part in the Tokyo Olympics, although he failed to qualify for the final after finishing 21st in Birmingham.