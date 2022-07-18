Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming & Broadcast Details - When and where to watch in India?

With just a few days to go before the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) starts, excitement has reached its fever peak. In their 18th appearance at the Games, India will be sending a 215-member contingent to the multi-sporting event that will take place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

Out of the 215 athletes, 108 will be men, while 107 will be women, participating in 16 disciplines. The total strength of the contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

India had their best showing at the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, where they finished second behind Australia with 101 medals, including 38 gold medals. In the 2018 Gold Coast edition, the contingent finished in third position with a rich haul of 66 medals, including 26 gold medals.

This time, they will be looking to improve on it and put in a stellar performance.

With the action about to start in a few days, here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games live coverage:

How to watch the Commonwealth Games in India?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India.

Which channel will telecast the Commonwealth Games?

Matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news of the CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

Who are the biggest Indian stars to watch at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

With two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu winning her maiden Super 500 title at the Singapore Open in the lead-up to CWG 2022, all eyes will be on her at the Games.

Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who won the men's javelin throw gold medal in the last edition, is rumored to be India's flag bearer at the upcoming Birmingham Games.

Indian women's team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The Indian women’s cricket T20 team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will make their much-awaited CWG debut this time around.

Newly-crowned world champion Nikhat Zareen, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, will grab all the attention among the boxers.

Other Tokyo Olympic medalists who are a part of the contingent include weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya.

The Indian men's hockey team, which won a historic bronze in Tokyo and the women's team, which finished a creditable fourth at the last Olympics, will be looking to make an impact as well.

