Complete list of Indian Boxers selected for Asian Games 

India recently announced its 13-member boxing contingent for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou. The team, comprising 7 Men and 6 Women boxers was announced to compete for medals at the tournament and for the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualification slots.

Heading the men’s team will be Deepak Bhoria and Nishant Dev. Both of them won bronze in the World Championships conducted earlier this year in the light middleweight and flyweight categories. Another big name in the squad is Shiva Thapa, who would be looking to add another medal to his seven international medals.

The women’s team looks even more promising, with the likes of Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain being the big names in the lineup. Zareen is coming off after winning a second goal in the World Championships held earlier this year. Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will also look to continue her form from the World Championships, where she also won gold.

Other names to look out for will be 2022 World Championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria, who won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

All these boxers would have their eyes set on sealing the quota for the next year's Paris Olympics. A total of 34 slots will be open at the upcoming Asian Games.

In the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia, Indian boxers won two medals: a gold by Amit Panghal and a bronze by Vikas Krishnan Yadav.

The tournament begins on September 23 and the boxing event starts on September 24, with the medal bouts being held from October 3-5.

The full list of selected boxers is:

Men's Team:

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), and Narender Berwal (+92kg).

Women's Team:

Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), and Lovlina Borgohain(75kg).