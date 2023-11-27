“Couldn’t wait to get that caption off”: Devin Booker’s ‘complainin’ about the double’ IG post leaves NBA fans in splits

Devin Booker was in the mood for some quips after his final seconds heroics saw the Phoenix Suns walk away with a 116-113 win against the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Despite being double-teamed by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, the guard managed to drain a three-pointer with 1.7 seconds on the clock to help the Suns extend their winning streak.

Taking to Instagram soon after the game, Booker posted the clip of him drilling the three-pointer and had a sardonic caption that left fans in splits. He wrote:

"Always complainin’ bout the double."

In an old video that's resurfaced, Booker complained about being double-teamed during a pick-up game that sparked quite the buzz on social media. Fans on Instagram however, were in splits after Booker's recent sarcastic line.

Devin Booker's comment on being double-teamed had fans laughing

Devin Booker finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists on Sunday. With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal out of the contest with injuries, the shooting guard spearheaded the Suns' offense and had solid support from Eric Gordon, who scored 25 points.

Kevin Durant had defended Devin Booker after his complaint about being double-teamed

The clip of Devin Booker complaining to former Knick Joakim Noah during their pick-up scrimmage saw massive flak come the Phoenix Suns star's way, and while Kevin Durant was with the Brooklyn Nets, it didn't stop him from defending the guard.

In a string of lengthy tweets, Durant explained the logic in Booker hating the fact that he was being doubled, and in all fairness, it made sense.

"First off book averaged 7 assists this season so he obviously knows how to make the right play but it’s pickup, if Jo wanted the stop he should’ve guarded him before they checked the rock. All one on one fades in pickup. Maybe some help at the rim

Booker has certainly evolved as a shooter since. He's able to read defenders' ploys better and being double-teamed certainly didn't stop him on Sunday night, not with the game on the line.

Despite missing a few games this season, Devin Booker has been on a hot streak, averaging 29.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists. With Beal out for a few more weeks, much of the playmaking and the offense depends on the 27-year-old and Durant, who will look to lead the Suns deeper into the playoffs this season in their quest for the team's maiden NBA championship.