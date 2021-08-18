Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu leads India’s first batch of para-athletes to Tokyo Paralympics

India’s first batch of para-athletes led by Mariyappan Thangavelu, left for the Tokyo Paralympics late on Tuesday night. Thangavelu is the defending champion in the high jump and is also India’s flag bearer at the sporting extravaganza.
The first batch of the contingent comprised of nine members, including three para-athletes and six support staff including discus thrower Vinod Kumar and men’s javelin thrower Tek Chand. The team will reach Tokyo on August 19 (Thursday).
Before they left for Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the contingent via video conference. He praised the para-athletes for overcoming so many obstacles in life and making it to the Tokyo Paralympics.
“We have to keep on improving our ways and systems to develop a sports culture in India, shed fears of earlier generations,” he said.
The Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik thanked PM Modi for the encouragement and wished the Indian team luck for their endeavors in Tokyo.
“I am grateful to the Prime Minister for the cheerful send-off this morning, he has motivated the athletes who are leaving for Tokyo and filled them with warmth and joy. I would also like to thank the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the federations for their continued support, especially during this tough time of the COVID 19 pandemic when we didn’t know what will happen and if the Tokyo Paralympics will take place or not,” she said.
Malik added:
“Without their constant help and support, we would not have been able to help the athletes train during the tough times and get them ready for the global event. I am sure the athletes will do their absolute best to keep the Indian flag flying high at Tokyo Paralympics.”
This is India’s largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo Paralympics, with 54 athletes contesting across nine sporting disciplines. The mega event will kick off on 24th August 2021 and will continue until 5th September 2021.
Tokyo Paralympics India Schedule
Tokyo Paralympics -- Archery
Friday, August 27
Men’s Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men’s Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women’s Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan & TBC
Tokyo Paralympics -- Badminton
Wednesday, September 1
Men’s Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women’s Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
Thursday, September 2
Men’s Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men’s Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women’s Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Palak Kohli
Tokyo Paralympics -- Para Canoeing
Thursday, September 2
Women’s VL2 - Prachi Yadav
Tokyo Paralympics -- Powerlifting
Friday, August 27
Men’s 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women’s 50kg - Sakina Khatun
Swimming
Friday, August 27
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
Friday, September 3
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
Tokyo Paralympics -- Table Tennis
Wednesday, August 25
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Tokyo Paralympics -- Taekwondo
Thursday, September 2
Women’s K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar
Tokyo Paralympics -- Shooting
Monday, August 30
Men’s R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women’s R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Tuesday, August 31
Men’s P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women’s P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
Wednesday, September 1
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
Thursday, September 2
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
Friday, September 3
Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
Saturday, September 4
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal & Singhraj
Sunday, September 5
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara & Sidhartha Babu
Tokyo Paralympics -- Athletics
Saturday, August 28
Men’s Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
Sunday, August 29
Men’s Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men’s High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
Monday, August 30
Men’s Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men’s Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men’s Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
Tuesday, August 31
Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women’s 100m T13 - Simran
Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
Wednesday, September 1
Men’s Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
Thursday, September 2
Men’s Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
Friday, September 3
Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men’s Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
Saturday, September 4
Men’s Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh