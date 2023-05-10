Determined Indian athletes' self-fund journey to the 2023 Kudo World Cup

An 18-member Indian team is defying financial constraints to participate in the prestigious 2023 Kudo World Cup in a remarkable display of dedication and passion all set to take place in Tokyo.

These determined athletes from Mumbai are covering their expenses to represent their country in this Japanese hybrid martial art event, which encompasses a range of combat techniques such as punches, kicks, throws, and takedowns.

While the Kudo International Federation India (KIFI) has assisted in arranging the competition fees, the athletes have taken it upon themselves to fund their travel, accommodation, and meals. Sohail Khan, a prominent athlete and 15-time national champion spoke to The Bridge:

"I have been lucky to get a couple of local sponsors on board by negotiating personally, but the same cannot be said about all the other athletes," he added.

The absence of financial aid from the Indian government has left the national federation powerless in providing support. Despite being recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the KIFI receives no financial assistance.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, serving as the chairman of the Kudo International Federation India, leads the organization's efforts.

Indian Athletes defy challenges with passion at the 2023 Kudo World Cup

The 2023 Kudo World Cup will showcase the talents of 15 Indian athletes across various Physical Index (PI) categories. Unlike other martial arts that solely consider body weight for classification, Kudo incorporates both body weight and height in a system known as PI.

Sohail Khan, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and born to a retired policewoman and a government employee, will compete in the -250 PI category in Tokyo.

Scheduled to span from 10th May to 18th May, the Kudo World Cup promises to be a riveting tournament, with participants from around the globe converging to display their skills and test their mettle.

Despite the financial burden placed on the Indian contingent, their unwavering determination and commitment to the sport serves as a testament to their resilience and love for Kudo.

The Indian athletes' decision to self-fund their participation in the Kudo World Cup underscores their unwavering dedication to their craft, highlighting the challenges faced by athletes striving to compete at an international level.

Their remarkable efforts serve as an inspiration to aspiring martial artists and emphasize the need for greater support and recognition from governmental bodies.

