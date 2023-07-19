Diksha Dagar displays resilience and success at Aramco Series London Golf Tournament

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar showed resilience at the Aramco Series in London, recovering to tie for 36th place. Despite a challenging start with a 78, she managed a 74 in the second round and closed with an eventful even-par 73.

Diksha Dagar's tied 36th finish at the Aramco Series London helped her maintain fifth place on the Order of Merit rankings. Despite a six-over total score, her consistency secured her position among the top players. Her final round consisted of four birdies, two bogeys, and a double bogey, with the front nine being particularly eventful.

After a modest start, she emerged victorious at the Czech Ladies Open, elevating her to fifth place in the European rankings. Her triumph marked a turning point in her season. She is now set to compete in the upcoming Evian Championships and the Open, both prestigious Majors for women.

In the same tournament, Nelly Korda demonstrated her dominance by clinching the Individual title. Holding the top position since the first day, Korda maintained her five-shot lead going into the final round. Despite a dropped shot on the sixth, Diksha regained momentum and sealed victory with a two-under 71, finishing at an impressive 11-under.

Charley Hull of England secured the second position with a solid performance, carding a five-under-par 68 in the final round. Meanwhile, Nicole Garcia of South Africa claimed third place with a final round of one-under-par 72.

Ireland's Leona Maguire finished in fourth place with a three-under-par total, while England's Georgia Hall secured fifth place, just one shot behind Maguire.

Team Hall was declared the team champions, adding to the excitement and success of the tournament. The Aramco Series London provided a thrilling display of golfing talent, with both individual and team achievements celebrated on the beautiful greens of the Centurion Golf Club.

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar shine in Race to Costa del Sol rankings

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are making their presence felt in the Race to the Costa del Sol rankings. Aditi holds the impressive second position, with a strong points tally of 1,260.00 from four tournaments.

Meanwhile, Diksha Dagar has been showcasing her skills and determination, securing the fifth position with a commendable score of 962.09 from 14 tournaments. Their consistent performances have propelled them into the top rankings among global golfers.

These Indian golfers have been shining examples of talent and dedication, demonstrating their ability to compete at the highest level. With their impressive rankings, they continue to inspire the next generation of Indian golfers and represent the country with pride on the international stage.