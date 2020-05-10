Doping in sports is a crime, people feel it's a personal choice: Anju Bobby George

Anju Bobby George in action for India

Indian long jump legend Anju Bobby George on Sunday shared her two cents on the issue of doping associated with the field of athletics, and in particular, Indian sports.

During an Instagram Live session hosted by Afreen Khan on Sportskeeda, Anju Bobby George shed light on how repeated attempts to educate athletes in recent years have all fallen to deaf ears.

"Doping in sports is a crime, but the crime is everywhere, we are not able to stop them despite many measures. We are educating our athletes and coaches. Most athletes are not aware of the after-effects of doping and how the body can get affected by doping," Anju Bobby George said.

"People thinking doping can take them to the top"

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has been actively involved in tracking the cases of doping in athletes over the last few years and even registered a record number of 157 positive cases last year.

Having watched many of the upcoming athletes from up close, Anju Bobby George reckoned that most of the athletes who take to doping are often chasing wild dreams of earning money and recognition by taking shortcuts such as doping.

"They (athletes who take to doping) are just thinking that if they do doping, they can go to the top. It's all about money, fame and everything. They feel that if they are not caught, what is there in that. Despite all these measures, people are taking to doping by their personal choice," Anju Bobby George further added.

One of India's most respected athletes, Anju Bobby George enjoyed a stellar career and brought about numerous laurels for the country. India's first and only medal winner at the World Championships, Anju Bobby George is famously remembered for her gold medal win at the 2005 World Athletics final, apart from winning multiple medals at the Asian Games and the Asian Championships.

Post retirement, Anju Bobby George has been actively involved in unearthing some of India's next best athletes and is currently the chairperson of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).