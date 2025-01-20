Double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra ties the knot with Himani Mor

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra recently married his partner Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony. The 27-year-old had kept his relationship with Himani private and made it public only after tying the knot with her.

On Sunday, January 19, the double Olympic medalist shared three pictures on his social media handle. In one of the pictures, Neeraj’s mother was seen blessing her son.

Captioning the photos on his Instagram handle, Neeraj, who backed up his gold in Tokyo Olympics with silver in Paris last year, wrote:

"Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after."

After getting married, Neeraj was showered with congratulatory messages from every nook and corner of the country. Suresh Raina, a member of India’s 50-over World Cup-winning team in 2011, also sent his wishes for Neeraj, one of the two Indians along with Abhinav Bindra to win an Olympic gold medal in individual events.

“Many congratulations Neeraj Chopra… May your journey together be filled with beautiful memories and unwavering companionship,” Raina wrote in a separate post on Instagram.

Sports presenters Ridhima Pathak and Jatin Sapru, and Bollywood actors Gajraj Rao and Aahana Kumra also wished Neeraj on the auspicious occasion.

Who is Himani Mor?

Himani hails from Sonipat in Haryana. She was a tennis player at the Miranda House in New Delhi and represented Delhi University at the World University Games. She earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education and political science from the Miranda House. Himani also pursued her MBA in Sports and Fitness Administration at Franklin Pierce University in the United States.

Neeraj remains one of the most decorated Indian athletes. Apart from his heroics at the Olympics, he became the world champion in Budapest in 2023 and won the 2022 Zurich Diamond League. He also has two gold medals at the Asian Games and one gold in the Commonwealth Games.

