Drake, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lindsey Vonn among PGA TOUR Enterprises’ high-profile investors

Drake, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Lindsay Vonn are among some of the high-profile investors in the PGA Tour Enterprises.

The PGA Tour Enterprises is the proposed uniform entity that will come into existence once the framework agreement between the PGA Tour, PIF, and the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) gets finalized in April. While SSG came as the third entrant in the deal, a few prominent personalities from sports and entertainment have now invested in the Enterprises as well.

Besides, Lindsey Vonn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Drake, the NBA legend LeBron James, and actor Chris Pratt are among the other investors in the PGA Tour Enterprises. James also has shares in Fenway Sports Group, which is leading the SSG.

As per the PGA Tour, the Enterprises will look after the commercial activities of the Tour. Further, it will also look into growing the game and bringing more fan engagement. Investors from diverse fields will help in driving more fans to the golf.

In the PGA Tour Enterprises, all the Tour members will have a chance to become stakeholders in the new entity which will help them to benefit from the company's profit. As per reports, they will collectively have nearly $1.5 billion in equity.

The grants will be based on the player's career, their recent performances as well as their future participation, and their PGA Tour card status. Only the Tour members will have access to these grants.

Who are the current members of the SSG, the major investor in the PGA Tour Enterprises?

Here are the current members of the SSG:

Alec Scheiner , Co-Founder & Partner, Otro Capital

, Co-Founder & Partner, Otro Capital Wyc Grousbeck , Co-Founder, Causeway Media Partners; Lead Owner, Boston Celtics

, Co-Founder, Causeway Media Partners; Lead Owner, Boston Celtics Linda Henry , Co-Owner & CEO, Boston Globe Media; Investor, WNBA and League One Volleyball; Partner, Fenway Sports Group

, Co-Owner & CEO, Boston Globe Media; Investor, WNBA and League One Volleyball; Partner, Fenway Sports Group Marc Lasry , CEO, Avenue Capital Group; Owner, TGL San Francisco; Former Principal, Milwaukee Bucks

, CEO, Avenue Capital Group; Owner, TGL San Francisco; Former Principal, Milwaukee Bucks Gerry Cardinale , Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, RedBird Capital Partners

, Founder, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, RedBird Capital Partners Andrew B. Cohen , Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Cohen Private Ventures; Vice Chairman, New York Mets

, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Cohen Private Ventures; Vice Chairman, New York Mets John W. Henry , Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group

, Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group Steven A. Cohen , Owner, Chairman & CEO, New York Mets; Chairman & CEO, Point72; Owner, TGL New York

, Owner, Chairman & CEO, New York Mets; Chairman & CEO, Point72; Owner, TGL New York Arthur M. Blank , Co-Founder, Home Depot; Owner & Chairman, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive CG, PGA TOUR Superstore)

, Co-Founder, Home Depot; Owner & Chairman, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive CG, PGA TOUR Superstore) Sam Kennedy , Partner/CEO, Fenway Sports Group; President & CEO, Boston Red Sox

, Partner/CEO, Fenway Sports Group; President & CEO, Boston Red Sox Mike Gordon , President, Fenway Sports Group

, President, Fenway Sports Group Mark Attanasio , Principal, Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City; Founder & Managing Partner, Crescent Capital Group

, Principal, Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City; Founder & Managing Partner, Crescent Capital Group Tom Werner , Chairman, Fenway Sports Group

, Chairman, Fenway Sports Group Fenway Sports Group (Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, Boston Common Golf), along with several FSG Partners