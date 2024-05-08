Dwyane Wade makes history as he debuts $12.2 billion worth Cartier's first-ever innovative shoulder watch jewelry at 2024 Met Gala

Dwyane Wade attended the Met Gala with his actress wife Gabrielle Union. Wade wore an impressive Versace outfit aand rocked some innovative jewelry as he graced the carpet with Union. He also wore a shoulder watch, a timepiece draped over his shoulder instead of traditional wrist or pocket watches.

The innovative shoulder watch was from Cartier. Forbes valued the Cartier brand at $12.2 billion in 2020. The piece was a stunning touch on Wade’s outfit. Wade called it “polymorphus,” as the locket opens to reveal a hidden watch. Wade was honored to wear it.

“I am the first one to wear this. Thank you Cartier, I appreciate you,” Wade said.

Wade wore a custom, lilac Altier Versace tuxedo. His wife Union wore a mermaid-inspired dress from Michael Kors. She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Union’s dress was hand-sewn with a multitude of sequins. The dress was a laborious process.

“We have been working on this dress for 2.5 or 3 months. A lot of work went into this dress, a lot of blood sweat and tears,” Union said.

The couple worked off this year’s Met Gala theme “Garden of Time”. The theme was in connection with the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Wade was all-in on embracing the fashion theme of the evening.

"I just wanted to be a beautiful flower in the garden. Can I be that for one night? That’s all I want to be,” Wade said with a laugh.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s style

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the most famous celebrity couples in today’s pop culture. Dwyane Wade has embraced the Hollywood culture after his basketball career. He has also embraced the fashion world after a Hall of Fame career on the hardwood.

Dwyane Wade at the Met Gala

The two have walked many red carpets. They are also regular attendees at the Met Gala and returned to New York City for this year’s edition.

Both celebrities stepped out in shimmering high fashion for the event on Monday. They also stopped to give a few interviews on the carpet of the event.

Despite showing off their expensive jewelry and couture, Union said the couple’s style is versatile. Sometimes they can attend one of fashion’s biggest nights and they can also rock the casual wear.

“Evolving, ever-changing. If you saw us on Friday at home watching HGTV, it’s sweats. It evolves and just depends on our mood and where we are going,” Union said.

The couple now live in the Calabasas suburb of Los Angeles. Union said that she's excited to see her neighbor Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala and that the two have not seen each other recently in their neighborhood.