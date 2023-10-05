Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, expresses support for Jasmine Crockett as Congresswoman faces backlash for backing Joe Biden and Hunter Biden

Gabrielle Union, wife of former Miami Heat legend and recently minted Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, was vocal in supporting under-fire Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett after facing intense backlash for backing president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Texas Democrat slammed the Republicans for pursuing an impeachment inquiry against the POTUS. Crockett's comments led to social media taking shots at her. but she found ample support in the 'Bad Boys II' actress.

Taking to Instagram, Union shared a story on Crockett that involved a series of images about the Congresswoman's work.

Gabrielle Union expressed support for Jasmine Crockett (@gabrielleunion/Instagram)

Crockett, according to Fox News, shared her support for Biden, saying that she couldn't find the crime that he had committed.

"I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward, and honestly I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.

"Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people's work, which means keeping this government open so that people don't go hungry in the streets of the United States."

The arguments come on the back of the House Republicans investigating whether Biden was involved with his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

As for Crockett, she faced scathing criticism from former politicians and analysts for her support. However, in what comes as a show of support, Gabrielle Union seemingly has her back.

Gabrielle Union has been actively involved in political affairs

Even before marrying Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union had been an active participant in politics.

She supported Barrack Obama during his presidential campaign in 2008. She was appointed by Obama to work with the National Advisory Committee for Violence Against Women after her work for Army Wives.

Union was also part of the former President's re-election campaign in 2012 and was also part of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's 'Take a Stand' campaign, which saw her in a short film alongside Tika Sumpter.

In 2020, leading up to the Presidential elections, Gabrielle Union took to Facebook to encourage voters to make their votes valid by seeking out VoteRiders. The actress has now shown solidarity to Crockett who continues to garner brickbats for her comments.

Safe to say, Union is making quite the impact apart from her work as a Hollywood star.