Eight Indians qualify for ITF Women’s World Tour, Rutuja Bhosale top seed among Indians

Indians swept all eight qualifying spots for the ITF Women’s World Tour, which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, November 21.

Rutuja Bhosale is also a part of the event. She clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou. She is also the third seed in the upcoming tournament and the top seed among Indians.

Bhosale won the mixed doubles in the Asian Games partnering Rohan Bopanna. The duo beat the Chinese Taipei pair of Tsung-hao Huang and En-shuo Liang 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 in the final.

She is slated to face India’s Smriti Bhasin in the first round of the USD 2500 championship. Fourth seed Vaidehi Chaudhuri is scheduled to lock horns with Anjali Rathi in her first round.

Nigina Abduraimova from Uzbekistan is the No.1 seed in the ITF Women’s World Tour.

Kundali Magjaine, Sonal Patil pull off impressive wins in ITF Women’s World Tour qualifiers

Yashasvini Panwar, Sonal Patil, Saumya Vig, Paavanil Paathak, Kundali Magjaine, Vanshita Pathania, Pooja Ingale and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar are the eight Indians who qualified for the event.

Magjaine, who is the 11th seed, pulled off a massive surprise after she knocked out Sandeepti Singh Rao. She won the match 6-3, 2-6, 10-6 in a thrilling match that enthralled the crowd for two hours.

Sonal Patil handed Sravya Shivani a shock defeat and made her way through to the main round after winning the match 6-4, 6-2.

Panwar defeated Apurva Vemuri 6-1, 6-3 while Saumya eased past Abhilasha Bista 6-0, 6-3.

Vashishta was in all sorts of trouble in her match against Arthi Muniyan before winning 0-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Saumya beat Abhilasha 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the main round. Lakshmi beat Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-1, 6-4. Paavanil won her match 7-6 (5), 6-4 against Sejal Gopal Bhutada.