Empowering Indian Athletes through NADA's Anti-Doping Initiatives

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in India is committed to promoting ethical conduct and eliminating doping in sports. The Government of India's dedication to a safe and harassment-free sports environment for all stakeholders, including athletes, coaches, and support personnel, is admirable.

NADA has launched an Anti-Doping helpline (1800-119-919) and a 'Speak Up!' portal to provide athletes and support personnel with information and a secure platform for reporting violations.

The confidentiality of informers is strictly ensured to encourage reporting. NADA conducts mass awareness programs nationwide, educating athletes about the harmful effects of doping on health and performance.

These programs are integrated into sporting events, training sessions, and sports institutions to reach a broader audience. In collaboration with National Sports Federations (NSFs), NADA disseminates awareness and education material, informing about Prohibited Substances as per WADA guidelines.

During these sessions, crucial topics like strict liability, risks of using supplements, ethical values, and Dope Control processes are covered. The education sessions cover essential topics such as strict liability, supplement risks, ethical values, and Dope Control processes. In 2022–2023, NADA successfully organized 169 Anti-Doping awareness and education sessions.

These initiatives empower athletes to make informed decisions and discourage doping in sports, fostering a fair and transparent sports ecosystem. NADA's commendable efforts are vital for the progress and integrity of Indian sports.

Anurag Singh Thakur's leadership in creating a safe sporting environment

The Government of India, under the leadership of Anurag Singh Thakur, has taken proactive measures to foster a safe and positive sporting environment by prioritizing appropriate behavior and ethical conduct in sports.

One significant step towards ensuring a safe environment for female athletes is the mandatory inclusion of female coaches in any contingent during domestic and international camps and competitions. To further strengthen safeguarding measures, the government has introduced the appointment of compliance officers for all National Coaching Camps and Foreign Exposures.

Any instances of sexual harassment or misconduct are promptly reported to the appropriate authorities, fostering a culture of accountability and transparency. In addition to these preventive measures, the government has introduced pre-camp sensitization modules for all athletes, coaches, and support staff.

These modules are conducted before the commencement of any National Coaching Camp or Foreign Exposure to raise awareness about the importance of appropriate conduct and sportsmanship values.

To empower and encourage women in coaching roles, the respective National Sports Federations (NSFs) have been encouraged to increase the representation of women coaches and support staff in National Coaching Camps.