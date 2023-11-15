"EPBL is the first league in India to conduct open Basketball try-outs for over 1000+ athletes across the country" - CEO Sunny Bhandarkar [Exclusive]

The Elite Pro Basketball League (EPBL) is charting a transformative course for Indian basketball, aiming to establish a strong domestic structure reminiscent of the sport's success stories. It mirrors the ascending trajectory of Indian basketball on the continental platform, much like the rise of the Indian Basketball 3x3 team's performance in the Asian Games after a long time.

Despite facing challenges, including scrutiny from the Basketball Federation of India, EPBL remains resilient in its commitment to elevate the stature of Indian basketball on the global stage.

Led by CEO Sunny Bhandarkar, the league conducted a successful first pre-season in February, prompting the expansion to include a women's league and 3x3 basketball leagues for both genders. EPBL and EWPBL stand out with their emphasis on local talent and promoting the grassroots system in the basketball fraternity.

In October 2023, the Elite Pro Basketball League (EPBL) scored big with the successful launch of the Elite Pro 3x3 League, captivating both male and female players in a fast-paced, thrilling format.

Sunny Bhandarkar, the visionary CEO of Elite Sports India, ascended as one of India's youngest sports industry leaders at 25. Former handball player turned executive, his journey began at the grassroots level with the EFLI American football camp, training 350 athletes.

Fueled by a passion for basketball and inspired by figures like Michael Jordan and Steve Jobs, Bhandarkar blends leadership and event management skills. His mission is to elevate Elite Pro Basketball League and Elite Sports India, creating job opportunities and shaping India's sports future.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he delved into the successful launch, response to BFI's notice, international collaborations, and other business strategies to promote the league and the Indian Basketball fraternity.

Excerpts from Sunny Bhandarkar's interview (EPBL)

Sunny Bhandarkar - CEO of EPBL with players (PC: EPBL Media)

Q) In response to the BFI’s circular, EPBL clariﬁed that it’s a non-commercial, promotional event. Could you elaborate on EPBL’s objectives behind organizing EPBL and how it aligns with the development of basketball in India, especially in light of the allegations made by the BFI?

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"EP3L (Elite Pro 3x3 League) is a non-commercial event and was organized to garner more eyeballs for the main league coming soon which is the Elite Pro Basketball League.

"One of the primary objectives of EPBL is to promote the sport of basketball & Indian basketball players in India. This includes increasing participation, fan engagement, and general awareness of the sport. Our focus is to nurture and develop homegrown talent and provide opportunities for young players to showcase their skills and potentially make it to the national or international level.

"We aim to provide a professional league with entertainment products to provide exciting and competitive basketball games that appeal to fans. We also plan to reinvest the revenue into the league and the development of the sport.

"Players are our primary asset and we are here to provide the best benefits like fair compensation, access to healthcare, and support for their overall development on and off the court. Lastly, a sustainable model that can operate over the long term is essential. Our aim is to structure a financially stable league for the future."

Q) In light of past instances where similar notices were issued, how does EPBL plan to address the concerns raised by sports federations like BFI to ensure the legitimacy of EPBL and future events?

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"Elite Pro Basketball League is the first league in India to conduct open Basketball try-outs for over 1000+ athletes across the country. We have drafted players on a fair basis and as of today have managed to sign 250+ professional contracts for the League.

"EPBL is also the first 5x5 Pro Basketball League to have successfully completed the Pre-season where players were remunerated with high salaries, prize money, performance bonuses and incentives.

"Not only this but the successful completion of India’s very own 3x3 League the EP3L is a testament to the faith shown by the players in the league and the league’s strong morals and values."

Q) Considering the international recognition of basketball leagues like the NBA, has EPBL explored collaborations with global basketball organizations to gain recognition for its events in India? How do you see international partnerships shaping the future of basketball in the country?

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"International partnerships can bring experienced coaches, trainers, and former players to India. They can help improve the quality of coaching and training, which in turn can lead to the development of better players.

"These partnerships can support the establishment of youth development programs, academies, and grassroots initiatives which is the need of the hour. We can also scout and nurture young talent, helping to create a strong talent pipeline for the future.

Sunny Bhandarkar with players (PC: EPBL Media)

"This can lead to investments in infrastructure and facilities for the sport. Building or upgrading basketball courts and arenas can provide a better environment for both training and competition.

"Currently No, the league has not explored any International collaborations and the focus is India currently and we want to start at home. However, we have major investors in the league from the US as well as other countries that bring in international ﬂavor to the league and there are plans to take this forward in the future."

Q) What initiatives does this league have in place to nurture young basketball talent and ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the sport in India?

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"EPBL will soon set up Basketball academies in India for the growth and development of all players. Athletes can enroll themselves in these academies and train under the academies program. This will also help us scout new talent and prepare talents for the future.

"These academies will be set up in all top-tier states and cities in India. In addition to this, we have already partnered with EUSAI ( Elite University Sports Alliance India) to source university athletes and help them train & grow with the league and also promote them into the main season."

Q) Could you share insights into EPBL’s fan engagement strategies and how merchandise sales contribute to the league's revenue, emphasizing the importance of fan support in sustaining basketball events?

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"This financial support is essential for the sustainability of basketball events, including league operations and player salaries. Enthusiastic and engaged fans create an electrifying atmosphere in arenas. Their energy, cheers, and chants enhance the overall entertainment value of the games. This, in turn, attracts more fans and viewers, creating a positive feedback loop.

"This is a top priority for us. Hence we have introduced 16 Men’s teams and 6 Women’s teams from diﬀerent cities in India. We will also start with mini-leagues organized by the teams in their respective cities to dive deeper and build a stronger fan engagement platform."

Q) How is EWPBL engaging with schools and colleges to integrate women’s basketball into their sports programs? Are there any scholarships or incentives provided to young female athletes to pursue basketball professionally?

Sunny Bhandarkar - CEO of EWPBL with players (PC: EPBL Media)

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"As mentioned earlier EPBL & EWPBL have joined forces with EUSAI. EUSAI has the top 90+ universities in India signed under its belt of Elite universities. For EWPBL we will collaborate with these universities to nurture women athletes and train them to be the best professional players.

These women athletes will also receive scholarships and incentives as well as jobs to work with the league in various departments. The league is hiring women coaches, staﬀ, instructors, and employees in the system.

"The league in itself will provide salaried employment to great talents while they also pursue playing professionally. Women in general have opportunities to pursue job roles like photography, on-ground operations, marketing, production, sales, sponsorship, and lots more."

Q) With the growing prominence of digital platforms, how does this league collaborate with online streaming services to provide live coverage of basketball matches? Are there partnerships with popular streaming platforms to ensure that fans can watch games online, both nationally and internationally?

Sunny Bhandarkar:

"To make sure the EPBL is a free-to-watch league and reaches every home in India, we broadcasted and partnered with DD Sports for the Elite Pro 3x3 League. This helped us make sure we reach every household in India via the national broadcasting platform.

"We also understand that sports is moving digital and we are in connection with some of the top digital streaming platforms for the first season of the EPBL/EWPBL League. The idea is to try and broadcast it on a platform that will allow users to watch the league for free without any subscription model in place."